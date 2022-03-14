Rob Henderson's Newsletter

My name is Rob Henderson, and I write about human nature, psychology, social class, TV shows, movies, political and social divisions, and more.

I am perhaps most known for being the discoverer of "luxury beliefs," a term I coined to describe a new way of understanding the American status system.

I grew up in foster homes in California. After working as a busboy, a dishwasher, and supermarket bagger, I joined the Air Force at the age of 17. Most of my enlistment was spent abroad, stationed in Europe and deployed in the Middle East. After serving, I attended Yale on the G.I. Bill and was subsequently awarded a Gates Cambridge Scholarship to study in the U.K.

Once described as “self-made” by the New York Times, I obtained a B.S. in Psychology from Yale and am now a doctoral candidate at Cambridge University and a fellow at the University of Austin. I have written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Quillette, among other outlets, and have appeared on several podcasts including Honestly with Bari Weiss, The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, and Modern Wisdom with Chris Williamson.

You are welcome to learn more about my early life here and here. My forthcoming memoir will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Why subscribe?

All subscribers will receive a minimum of two posts per week, including substantive posts, book/article/movie/TV recommendations, and links to other interesting content.

As a premium subscriber you will receive access to the comments section, where I will regularly participate. You will also have access to regular Ask Me Anything threads, where I’ll answer your questions. I also have in mind several posts for premium subscribers only, including personal reflections, writing tips, and discussions of contentious topics.

Please subscribe. It’s only $5/month and $50/year, but this will increase to $9/month and $90/year soon.

With that, I hope you’ll consider subscribing. And be sure to tell your friends!

Looking forward to chatting with some of you in the comments section soon.