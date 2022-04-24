Rob Henderson's Newsletter
No One Expects Young Men To Do Anything and They Are Responding By Doing Nothing
Garbage in garbage out
Rob Henderson
16 hr ago
You Can’t Be Socially Liberal and Fiscally Conservative
This position makes zero sense.
Rob Henderson
Apr 23
Marriage Markets (and Muscularity) On the "Institutionalized" Podcast
My recent discussion with Aaron Sibarium and Charles Fain Lehman
Rob Henderson
Apr 20
If a Thinker Appeals To a Broad Audience, Then They Might Not Be Representative of Their Field
Be wary of mainstream appeal
Rob Henderson
Apr 17
I’m Glad I Listened to My Adoptive Mom and Not the Luxury Belief Class
Poor families can't afford to cultivate entitled self-importance.
Rob Henderson
Apr 16
The Psychology of Social Status Syllabus
Readings for my upcoming course at the University of Austin
Rob Henderson
Apr 11
Why You Should Trust Trust and Distrust Distrust
Betrayal, defection, and the classic stab in the back
Rob Henderson
Apr 10
The True Purpose of Propaganda
Why do authoritarian regimes broadcast silly, unpersuasive propaganda?
Rob Henderson
Apr 7
My Review of Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment
New book review
Rob Henderson
Apr 6
There’s Nothing Wrong with Signaling
There's a big difference between cheap and costly signals
Rob Henderson
Apr 5
Welcome to Rob Henderson’s Newsletter
This newsletter will largely adhere to the topics I usually write about: Human nature, psychology, social class, TV shows and movies, book reviews…
Rob Henderson
Apr 4
Social Class On TV Shows
What The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Wire, and other TV shows reveal about social class in America
Rob Henderson
Apr 4
