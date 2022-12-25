Nearly three years have passed since I started this newsletter. After the first year, it accrued 7~ thousand subscribers. After two years, there were 14~ thousand subscribers. Today, there are more than 27 thousand (free, not premium). With any luck, perhaps this figure will double again by this time next year.

This Substack has become my main job. I have many ideas in mind for the upcoming new year. When I started grad school, I thought I’d be a psychologist with a writing habit. But after receiving my Ph.D., I have become more of a writer with a psychology habit.

Thank you all for your support. And Merry Christmas!

My most-read posts of 2022:

1. Be Wary of Imitating High-Status People Who Can Afford to Countersignal

2. No One Expects Young Men To Do Anything and They Are Responding By Doing Nothing

3. Luxury Beliefs are Status Symbols

4. The Logic of Envy (this one was the most intellectually challenging to write and elicited—by far—the highest number of email responses from readers; two young guys said it convinced them to stop watching porn)

5. The True Purpose of Propaganda

6. The Happiness Lottery (the essay that people most often tell me is their favorite)

7. Academic Values

8. For Happiness, Moral Character is More Important Than Intelligence or Money

9. Revolutions Occur When a Significant Portion of Elites Defect From the Existing Regime

10. Let a Hundred Flowers Bloom

11. Games People Play

Conversations I had in 2022:

Triggernometry:

Apple Podcast or Spotify.

Modern Wisdom (hosted by Chris Williamson):

Apple Podcast and Spotify.

Social Justice and the Language of Elites (Heterodox Academy):

Forward (hosted by Jules Terpak):

John Stossel:

Infinite Loops (with Trung Phan; hosted by Jim O’Shaughnessy):

Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Manifold (hosted by Steve Hsu):

Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Intellectual Diversity Panel and the University of North Carolina:

Lead-Lag Live (hosted by Michael A. Gayed):

On The Edge with Andrew Gold:

Richard Hanania and Marc Andreessen:

My writing in other outlets in 2022:

Favorite articles in 2022:

Best books I read in 2022:

Friends: Understanding the Power of our Most Important Relationships by Robin Dunbar

Ritual: How Seemingly Senseless Acts Make Life Worth Living by Dimitris Xygalatas

Sadly, Porn by Edward Teach (The Last Psychiatrist)

From The Third World To The First by Lee Kuan Yew

Chinese Shadows by Simon Leys

The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning by Paul Bloom

The Daily Laws 366 Meditations On Power, Seduction, Mastery, Strategy, and Human Nature by Robert Greene

Quit: The Power of Knowing When To Walk Away by Annie Duke

Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World by Tyler Cowen and Daniel Gross

Hidden Games: The Surprising Power of Game Theory to Explain Irrational Human Behavior by Moshe Hoffman and Erez Yoeli

The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman

Personality Psychology: Domains of Knowledge About Human Nature (7th ed.) by Randy Larsen, David Buss

Bowling Alone by Robert Putnam

Don't Trust Your Gut: Using Data Instead of Instinct to Make Better Choices by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

My first real Christmas after being adopted. 1998.

Tomorrow is the final day to get 30% off for premium membership:

Get 30% off for 1 year

If you’re already a premium member, consider getting a surprise gift subscription to someone for Christmas:

Give a gift subscription