Many people remember the 2012 shooting in Aurora, Colorado, during the Dark Night Rises movie. The shooter was a 24-year-old male.

Fewer recall how, in the midst of this onslaught, there was an astounding demonstration of heroism: Three men (ages 24, 26, and 27) threw themselves on top of their girlfriends, taking bullets as they used their bodies as physical shields to protect their partners during the gunfire. All three men died; all three women survived.

Human psychology evolved in environments far more violent than even the most dangerous modern U.S. cities. Overall, in the U.S., the average death rates from interpersonal violence are less than 1 in 10,000.

In contrast, in hunter-gatherer societies, 15 percent of deaths were the result of physical violence.

Our violent evolutionary past has shaped our minds. Even peaceable people in developed countries who have never even been in a fight can still readily estimate men’s physical strength from their face, body, and voice. These estimations tightly correlate with men’s actual physical strength.

A 2022 paper (preprint link here) investigated whether people prefer romantic partners who are willing and able to protect them from violence.

Considering the frequency and intensity of violence in the human ancestral environment, affiliating with people who were able to protect you would have been advantageous. The authors of the paper suggest such preferences have shaped human mating psychology.

The authors (Barlev, Arai, Tooby, and Cosmides) explore the question of whether a potential partner’s ability to protect you from violence is valued. It seems obvious that the answer (especially for women) is almost certainly yes.

However, they also explore whether a potential partner’s willingness (independent of ability) is also considered attractive.

When a woman judges a man, does learning that he is willing to protect her from violence make him more attractive, even if he isn’t particularly effective at doing so?

What about when a woman learns that a man is able but unwilling to protect her? Imagine a muscular guy who, upon seeing his date get mugged, just stands there and does nothing, or runs away.

Is he still more attractive than a guy who is unable but willing to protect her? Picture a scrawny guy who, upon seeing his date get mugged, physically tries but is unsuccessful in his attempt to stop the mugger.

The paper explores these questions.

Throughout a series of 7 studies, the researchers asked 4,508 women and men about a series of scenarios involving going on a date with an opposite-sex person. Male participants rated female dates. Female participants rated male dates. The researchers also looked at how men and women evaluated their friends’ willingness to protect them.

First, the researchers provided information about the date.

They gave different information to three different groups of participants. Each participant was told that their date was “average” in physical attractiveness. However, the three groups received different information about the physical formidability of their date.

One group was told to imagine their date was “average” in physical strength.

A second group was told their date was “much weaker” than average, and a third group was told their date was “much stronger” than average.

Here’s the next part of the study (this is the version female participants read):

“Now, imagine that you are out on a date with this man. The two of you are leaving a restaurant where you had dinner. As you leave, an obviously drunk man, stumbling out of a nearby bar, approaches the two of you from behind. You don’t notice the drunk, but your date does, right as the drunk lifts his clenched fist and swings it toward your head.”

All participants read that story.

The next part for each of the three groups was different.

Participants in the willing to protect condition read this:

“Seeing you are in danger, your date grabs the drunk’s arm, shielding you from the blow, and forcefully pushes him to the ground. The drunk, surprised, quickly gets up and runs away.”

People in the unwilling to protect read this:

“Seeing you are in danger, your date steps away from you and the drunk. Fortunately, the drunk aims poorly and misses your head, swinging at the air instead and falling to the ground. The drunk, surprised, quickly gets up and runs away.”

There was also a control condition, in which a separate group of participants read a scenario about how a drunk person who neither they nor their date notices, takes a swing at them, misses, and falls to the ground.

Participants then rated how attractive the date was as a long-term partner on a scale from 0 to 10 (0 = Not at all attractive; 10 = Very attractive).

The researchers focused on how participants evaluated long-term partner attractiveness because the possibility of physical protection usually isn’t involved in casual sexual relationships.

The results indicated that female (and male!) participants rated a potential romantic partner who was willing to protect them as highly attractive.

Among women, they rated a male date who was unwilling to protect them as very unattractive, regardless of their physical strength.

Women rated the strong but unwilling date as marginally more attractive than the weak but unwilling date.

But women rated a weak man who was willing to protect them as far more desirable than a strong man who was unwilling to protect them.

Interestingly, there was little difference in how attractive women rated weak versus strong male dates, as long as they were willing to protect them.

One reason women like muscular men is that formidability was, in the ancestral environment, useful for protection. But if a man is unwilling to use their formidability to protect them, then their attractiveness plummets. Indeed, muscularity is probably used as a proxy for willingness to protect (what good is all that muscle if you’re not going to use it?).

As the researchers point out, “The main reason women judge stronger men as more attractive is that stronger men are thought to be more willing to protect them.”

Unsurprisingly, men didn’t seem to value strength as much as women. But men rated a female date who was willing to protect them as significantly more attractive than a date who was unwilling to protect them. Perhaps because they considered this selflessness as an indicator of other attractive qualities (e.g., kindness, generosity).

Overall, seeing that your date was willing to protect you increased his or her attractiveness. This increase was relatively small for men rating female dates, but very large (nearly five times the size) for women rating male dates. Women really like men who are willing to protect them.

From the paper:

“In fact, discovering the male date was unwilling to protect you was a deal-breaker for women…seeing that a male date was unwilling to protect dropped his ratings down near the bottom of the scale.”

Women rate willingness to protect as far more attractive than the ability to protect. And seem to evaluate physical formidability as a proxy for willingness to protect them.

Physical formidability is a manifestation of embodied capital. One reason people are attracted to wealth is that we think that money will be useful to us and our potential offspring. Similar to embodied capital, people may evaluate a potential romantic partner’s economic capital as a proxy for willingness to spend on them. But if your potential romantic partner is rich but consistently shows utterly unwillingness to spend any money on you, then you will deem them to be unattractive.

In the paper, the researchers found that women judged dates who were unwilling to protect them more than twice as harshly as men did, in terms of the penalty on their attractiveness ratings.

They also investigated a separate but related idea: What if your date tries but fails to protect you? Is this person more attractive than someone about whom no willingness information is available?

That is, if you had to choose between someone who tries and fails to protect you or someone who you have no idea if they would try to protect you (and if they did, how successful they would be), who would you deem more desirable?

The researchers recruited a new set of participants who read scenarios about bar altercations in which their date was successful in stopping the attacker or not. And whether the participant incurred any harm or not.

The results indicated that as long as a date tries to protect—even if they fail—he or she is judged as more attractive compared with when no willingness information is available. Both women and men rated a “trier-failure” as more attractive than a “no willingness known.”

The boost in attractiveness (compared to a control) for male trier-failure was more than twice as large as the boost for female trier-failure.

As the researchers put it:

“As long as a date tries to protect you—even if s/he fails to do so, and even if you are harmed by the assailant as a consequence of this failure—s/he is judged as more attractive, compared to having no information about willingness…Thus, willingness to protect is highly valued in mates, by both men and women, even if it fails and/or even if you were harmed because of this failure.”

Here you see that women rate male dates (described in this particular version of the study as average in physical strength and average in physical attractiveness) who make no attempt to protect them as a 2 out of 10 in attractiveness. Women rate a man who attempts to protect them but fails as a 7.5 out of 10. And a man who attempts to protect them and succeeds is an 8 out of 10.

So the major bump in attractiveness comes from willingness, rather than ability.

The paper also finds that people judge same and opposite-sex individuals as more desirable as friends if they show a willingness to protect them. The most extreme real-world cases of this may be the documented accounts of military members who intentionally use their bodies to absorb blasts from explosive devices to protect their friends, as in the case of detonated grenades.

Overall, people (especially women), prefer romantic partners (and friends) who are willing to protect them. The ability to protect is a factor in desirability ratings. But people assign more importance to willingness.

More from the paper:

“Discovering that a person is willing to physically protect you, independent of their ability to do so, is very attractive in both mates and friends…especially when women are judging targets and when the target judged is a man…Conversely, unwillingness to protect was unattractive. In fact, it was a deal-breaker for women rating male dates: male dates who stepped away when a woman was being attacked were rated near the floor of the scale.”

In short, willingness to protect gives people (especially men) a strong boost in attractiveness.

In contrast, the ability to protect gives a small (and mostly statistically insignificant) boost. The drive to protect seems to matter most for attractiveness judgments.

Mate choice has been a powerful force in shaping human evolution. And mate choice has been sensitive to cues of violence in the ancestral environment.

It is likely that the preference for partners who are willing to protect us has led to humans becoming particularly willing (relative to our primate relatives) to incur costs to help others.

In a piece in Slate, reflecting on the movie theatre shooting in Aurora, the author writes:

“Couples will often insist that the man is the head of the household even when he doesn’t seem to be checking any of the traditional boxes. When I ask how it’s possible that he should retain the title without any of the attending duties, I almost always get some version of the same answer: If anyone threatened us, he would rescue us. If someone broke into the house, I would call him. If anything happened to the children, if a fire, if a tornado, etc. Papers have described what happened in the theater as ‘chivalry.’ But it’s not really that. Chivalry is a code of conduct connected to social propriety. Throwing your body in front of your girlfriend when people all around you are getting shot is an instinct that’s basic, and deeper.”

Men are a mixed bag. Relative to women, men are more likely to commit reprehensible acts such as mass public shootings. However, men are also more likely to use their bodies as shields to protect their loved ones in the midst of such a horrific tragedy. Evolution and mate choice has led to despicable, as well as heroic, male behavior.

At the 2012 Aurora shooting there was one case of villainy and three cases of heroism. Broadly speaking, there are more good men than bad men. But, at least for now, our society concentrates on one and neglects the other.