Earlier this week I spoke with Anthony Pompliano at his studio in Miami. Really enjoyed this in-depth conversation. The final question caught me off guard and gave me something new to think about.

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Miami:

On Saturday (June 3) at 2pm I’ll be at Casa Florida 437 SW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33130. Come say hi.

From the archives:

Some lessons I’ve learned:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. There is no statistical relationship between attractiveness and actual academic performance (r = 0.03), but there a strong positive correlation between attractiveness and perceived intelligence (r = 0.81). The authors of this study suggest that observers are “blinded by beauty.” (source).

2. Sex differences in crying proneness are larger in countries that are wealthier, more egalitarian, more democratic, and more individualist. (source).

3. In the U.S., reciting 7 random words is sufficient to allow people to discern a speaker’s social class. The type of speech used in digital devices—i.e., voices used in tech products like the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant—is associated with higher social class. (source).

Premium tweets:

On Substack, I share my most fully developed thoughts. As well as book reviews and academic paper summaries and interesting ideas worth highlighting. Most of my writing here is grounded in personal experiences and empirical research.

My subscription Tweets will be different. Off-the-cuff and idiosyncratic thoughts, brief insights, stray observations, hot takes, and personal opinions. I occasionally share this stuff on my main Twitter feed, but I try not to do it very often. Many people, though, seem to enjoy when I post more unfiltered thoughts. So I figured I’d do this more regularly for the price of a cup of coffee ($4) per month.

I’ll also share spicier book excerpts and notes on what I’m reading that don’t make it onto my normal timeline. I’ll add commentary to links I post.

This Sunday, regular weekly posting will resume.