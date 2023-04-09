Bizarre Vocabulary, Tiger Personalities, Political Outgroups
A brief explanation of what signaling is, and why it’s not always a bad thing.
I recently bought a set of Shokz bone conducting headphones (h/t Rory Sutherland). A game changer. Superior to AirPods for a variety of reasons:
They don’t block your ears so you are not sealed off to reality; helpful when running or exercising
You don’t have to worry about them popping out of your ear (I’ve wondered if, after the advent of AirPods, there has been an increase in ear infections)
No earwax buildup
(Very) long battery life
Tigers have distinct personalities, according to big cat questionnaire by Jack Tamisiea
How to Be an Intellectual by Richard Hanania
Richard implies I’m the token normie among independent writers on Substack. Compared with just about everyone I ever met until college, I was probably weirder. But relative to most other cultural commentators with popular Substacks, I suppose I’m pretty a normal guy.
Advancing Our Knowledge About Sex by Michael Bailey
The Class Politics of Instagram Face by Grazie Sophia Christie
Why We Crave Sexual Novelty–And What It Means For Our Sex Lives by Justin Lehmiller
Graduate Admissions Are Downstream of Faculty Hiring by Chad Orzel
Three interesting findings:
1. While a man at the top of the earnings distribution has more than a 90% chance of having found a partner, the chance of a man at the bottom is less than 40%. By contrast, women have similar chances of finding a partner across the earnings distribution. (source).
2. Women receive 74% of all compliments; men receive 26% of them. Women give 68% of all compliments; men give 32% of them. Both women and men supply three times more compliments to women than to men. (source).
3. On Twitter and Facebook, each word in a post referring to the political out-group increased the odds of the post being shared by 67%. Out-group language is the strongest predictor of social media engagement, which may be creating perverse incentives. (source).
