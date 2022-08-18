Black Bird, Hypocrisy, Tinder Hearted
I discussed the new (and excellent) Apple TV series “Black Bird” with Richard Hanania.
I also spoke with Brian Chau on his podcast. Also available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
My Rich Friend Poor Friend essay was re-published on Common Sense
Work from Home is Good by Ethan Strauss
Tinder Hearted: How did a dating app become my longest running relationship? by Allison P. Davis
It’s not Hypocrisy, You’re Just Powerless by N.S. Lyons
When the Money’s Just Too Damn Good by Nat Eliason
America and the Value of ‘Earned Success’ by Arthur Brooks
In 1984, less than half the people on The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans were self-made. By 2018, this figure had risen to 67%. (source).
Why women's shirts button from the left, while men's button from the right: When buttons first appeared in the 17th century, they were only for the wealthy. Women were dressed by (right-handed) servants. Placing buttons on the left made it easier for them. (source: The Economic Naturalist: In Search of Explanations for Everyday Enigmas by Robert Frank)
In the U.S., twenty year old men are 10 times more likely to be arrested for a violent crime than 60 year old men, presumably reflecting an age bias in the justice system:
This is the only brief video clip that has done as much to inform my outlook as any experience I’ve had or book I’ve read:20. Consciously exercise gratitude. Shortcut to instantly improve your mood: Envision plausible scenarios in which your life right now could be far worse.
"presumably reflecting an age bias in the justice system" LOVE IT!!!
The justice system is also extremely misandrist, because so many more men are incarcerated for violent crime than women!
I am willing to bet that violent crime correlates with testosterone in the system and that as one ages, testosterone also diminishes…castrating men would do wonders for the crime rate…