Boston Meetup, Status Traps, Dark Triad Baboons
Meetup in Boston + links and recommendations
I’ll be in Boston next week. Come say hi!
Wednesday (4/12) at 8pm:
Trillium Brewing – Fenway
401 Park Dr, Boston, MA
Two recent appearances:
I joined Richard and Marc Andreessen for a conversation about Deadwood: The Movie (2019):
And Colin Campbell interviewed me on his podcast CamBro Conversations. Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Links and recommendations:
How to Encourage Others by Sasha Chapin
Becky is depressed by Tove K
How to Understand the Well-Being Gap between Liberals and Conservatives by Musal al-Gharbi
The Status Trap by Casey Rosengren (h/t Ben Kohlmann)
Jordan Peterson: The Helpful Rambler by Michael Huemer
Private education’s dirty little secret by Rory Sutherland
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. In the U.S., a child born to middle-class parents is equally likely to become rich or poor as an adult. A rich child is more likely to grow up to be poor as an adult than a poor child is to become rich as an adult (source). But we seldom hear those riches to rags stories.
2. Fifty-two percent of adults aged 18-29 say they have stopped talking to someone because of their political views, compared with 33 percent of those aged 30-49, 18 percent of people aged 50-64, and only 14 percent of adults aged 65 and older. (source).
3. Dark Triad baboons (source):
For more than 3 years now, I’ve published a newsletter post every Sunday. I’m taking some time off for the next few weeks to focus on other projects.
But your inbox won’t be completely free of me. For the next month or so, I’ll send out a weekly link roundup + recommendations on Sundays, along with something from the archives.
I’ll resume soon with the regular schedule of 1 Sunday post, 1 midweek post, and 1 weekly premium post for paid subscribers.
Are you planning on doing a meet-up in Cambridge (UK)?
Hi Rob, re the Spectator article on private education, have you come across Sam Friedman’s research on class mobility in elite jobs such as TV and acting? I was very struck by the unwritten social codes aspect and how it relates to what schools are trying to do. Don’t dress too formally - wear sneakers, but the right kinds; you can swear in your boss’s earshot, but only at the appropriate time; you should mix highbrow and lowbrow references, but you have to it ironically. Baffling to the outsider. Just the water you swim in once you’re in it.
The knowing how to dress stuff is interesting when you compare it to how schools like Michaela or Mossbourne, who are really trying to make a difference with social mobility, get their pupils to dress - in a suit and tie. If you turned up for a TV job interview dressed like that you’d stand out like a sore thumb.
https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2019/02/class-ceiling-laurison-friedman-elite-jobs/582175/