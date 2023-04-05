I’ll be in Boston next week. Come say hi!

Wednesday (4/12) at 8pm:

Trillium Brewing – Fenway

401 Park Dr, Boston, MA

Two recent appearances:

I joined Richard and Marc Andreessen for a conversation about Deadwood: The Movie (2019):

And Colin Campbell interviewed me on his podcast CamBro Conversations. Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. In the U.S., a child born to middle-class parents is equally likely to become rich or poor as an adult. A rich child is more likely to grow up to be poor as an adult than a poor child is to become rich as an adult (source). But we seldom hear those riches to rags stories.

2. Fifty-two percent of adults aged 18-29 say they have stopped talking to someone because of their political views, compared with 33 percent of those aged 30-49, 18 percent of people aged 50-64, and only 14 percent of adults aged 65 and older. (source).

3. Dark Triad baboons (source):

For more than 3 years now, I’ve published a newsletter post every Sunday. I’m taking some time off for the next few weeks to focus on other projects.

But your inbox won’t be completely free of me. For the next month or so, I’ll send out a weekly link roundup + recommendations on Sundays, along with something from the archives.

I’ll resume soon with the regular schedule of 1 Sunday post, 1 midweek post, and 1 weekly premium post for paid subscribers.