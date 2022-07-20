Brain Fog, Truly Humbled, Unhappiness
Polls + some recommendations
Here’s part 2 of my discussion with Richard Hanania about the Showtime series Yellowjackets (you can listen to part 1 here). We also spoke about my brain fog.
Richard and I have been doing these movie/TV show discussions for a year now.
Previous conversations (click the link to watch):
The Sopranos (HBO)
Nobody (2021)
The Chair (Netflix)
White Lotus (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark (2021)
Parasite (2019)
Patton (1970)
Succession (HBO)
The Northman (2022)
We don’t have a set schedule but it looks like we release these conversations about once per month. They’ve all been freely available. I am considering other options, depending on how much interest there is.
Some recommendations:
Infants raised by wire mothers:
I recently finished season 1 of Severance on Apple TV. Excellent show and a fascinating exploration of identity.
The Politics of Compassion by William B. Irvine
The Missing Heroic Feminine by Kennaquhair
Truly Humbled to Be the Author of This Article by David Brooks
It used to puzzle me when people would say “I’m humbled” when they succeed or experience a victory. No one ever says “I’m humbled” when they fail or experience a defeat.
Coverage of the University of Austin in the New York Post by Rikki Schlott
I was interviewed for this piece. Excerpts:
“Author Rob Henderson, known for coining the term ‘luxury beliefs’…taught a seminar called ‘The Psychology of Social Status’ and said he was blown away by his politically diverse students who ranged from ‘proponents of Marxism’ to ‘defenders of monarchy as their favorite political system.’ But one thing clearly united all his students: when he asked how many held back their opinions out of fear of social repercussions, he said nine out of ten raised their hands.
‘Whenever I spoke with students, they seemed relieved to interact with others in an environment where they didn’t have to fear being ostracized,’ Henderson told The Post. ‘I don’t think they wanted to be in an environment where everyone agreed with them. They really wanted to be free to disagree. I’ve never seen so much intense good-faith discussion in any academic environment before.’”
I wrote an op-ed about my experience teaching at the program, which will be published soon.
Three interesting findings:
Only 15.5% of men and 13.3% of women reported suffering a midlife crisis. In fact, for most people, life gets better starting in middle age. Over the years, people tend to get happier, more creative, less neurotic, more agreeable, and more conscientious (source)
Among heterosexual couples, when the man is less committed than the woman, they are no more likely to break up than when both are equally committed. But when the woman is less committed than the man, they are much more likely to split (source)
Unhappiness, before and after 2020 (source):
A lot of good content. I appreciate your writings, which is why I subscribe, but I want to express how much I also appreciate the variety of references to content that you present. I am glad to have discovered fee.org today through this newsletter. It’s encouraging to me to find intelligently expressed material.
That's good to hear about Severance. I'm gonna have to try Apple TV, I've seen some good stuff recommended there.