Here’s part 2 of my discussion with Richard Hanania about the Showtime series Yellowjackets (you can listen to part 1 here). We also spoke about my brain fog.

Richard and I have been doing these movie/TV show discussions for a year now.

Previous conversations (click the link to watch):

We don’t have a set schedule but it looks like we release these conversations about once per month. They’ve all been freely available. I am considering other options, depending on how much interest there is.

Some recommendations:

I recently finished season 1 of Severance on Apple TV. Excellent show and a fascinating exploration of identity.

Coverage of the University of Austin in the New York Post by Rikki Schlott I was interviewed for this piece. Excerpts: “Author Rob Henderson, known for coining the term ‘luxury beliefs’…taught a seminar called ‘The Psychology of Social Status’ and said he was blown away by his politically diverse students who ranged from ‘proponents of Marxism’ to ‘defenders of monarchy as their favorite political system.’ But one thing clearly united all his students: when he asked how many held back their opinions out of fear of social repercussions, he said nine out of ten raised their hands. ‘Whenever I spoke with students, they seemed relieved to interact with others in an environment where they didn’t have to fear being ostracized,’ Henderson told The Post. ‘I don’t think they wanted to be in an environment where everyone agreed with them. They really wanted to be free to disagree. I’ve never seen so much intense good-faith discussion in any academic environment before.’” I wrote an op-ed about my experience teaching at the program, which will be published soon.



Three interesting findings: