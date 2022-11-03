I’ll be at SmokeWorks (the one on Station Road) in Cambridge on Thursday November 10 at 8pm. Feel free stop by and say hi.

I’ve so far had two conversations with Richard Hanania about the recent Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

For the first discussion, we spoke about episodes 1-3. You can listen here or watch the video of our conversation here. The podcast is unlocked and freely available.

For our second conversation we spoke about episodes 4-7. You can listen to a free 15-minute preview but you’ll have to be a paid member of Richard’s Substack to access the whole thing. Don’t worry—Richard is sending me half the proceeds. Please sign up.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

The romantic cost of gender atypical jobs: Men’s odds of marriage decrease when they work in predominately female occupations (e.g., receptionist, nursing aid, restaurant server) when compared with working in predominately male occupations (e.g., mechanic, driver, police) or sex-balanced occupations. The researchers controlled for income. Women’s odds of marriage were unrelated to the sex composition of their occupation. (source). In the U.S., health generally improved during the Great Depression in 1930s. During this period, life expectancies increased across all ages and demographic groups. (source). Whether someone likes the taste of beer is the single best predictor of if he or she has sex on the first date. No matter their gender or orientation, beer-lovers are 60 percent more likely to be okay with sleeping with someone they've just met. (source).

Dinner with Ed West (no relation to Kanye—I asked) and others in Cambridge the other night. Go check out Ed’s Substack.