I spoke with Jim O’Shaughnessy and Trung Phan about television, culture, and class on Jim’s Infinite Loops podcast. This one was a lot of fun.
The fastest way to soothe a crying baby, according to science by Alice Klein
“Babies fall asleep faster when you hold them while walking…nearly half fell asleep within 5 minutes…this transport response may have evolved to keep them quiet if their caregiver spots a predator and needs to carry their baby away without being noticed”
The Influencer by Robert VerBruggen
Strong Cheap Signals by Bryan Caplan
The Immortal Awfulness of Open Plan Workplaces by David Brooks
“open plan office noise increased negative mood by 25 percent and sweat response by 34 percent…people who work in open-plan offices had 62 percent more days of sickness absence.”
Dictators and utopians are fond of fiddling with constitutions (The Economist)
The Sugar Babies of Stanford University by Nicola Buskirk
Why Aren’t You Voting in Your Financial Self-Interest? by Thomas B. Edsall
"Rob Henderson, a doctoral candidate in psychology at Cambridge...His argument, in brief: 'In the past, upper-class Americans used to display their social status with luxury goods. Today, they do it with luxury beliefs.'"
People ages 20– 29 are nearly three times more likely than people over 65 to meet criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder. (source).
Women with tattoos reported greater willingness to engage in uncommitted sexual relations, as well as higher endorsement of egalitarianism and sensation-seeking, relative to non-tattooed women. (source).
Six key rules for maintaining a stable friendship. (source: Friends by Robin Dunbar).
I find it profoundly depressing that "how to keep your friends" needs to be explained in such elementary terms. But here we are.
No wonder American men have such a problem with friendship. I do suspect some cultural bias to the definition here based on the research location. The emphasis on ‘therapeutic’ aid vs. reciprocal help is very Western style of friendship.