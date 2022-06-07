Cosmic Coffee, Ozark, and Optimism
Austin meetup + some recommendations
This Thursday (June 9) at 6:30pm, Chris Williamson and I are doing a meet-up at Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden in Austin.
Open to all. Feel free to drop by and say hi.
Check out my earlier conversations with Chris:
Evolution and the modern dating market
Status and social signaling
Some recommendations:
Ozark
. Nothing Netflix has produced has reached the greatness of antihero dramas likeThe Sopranos ,Mad Men ,Breaking Bad , etc. butOzark is the closest. I just finished watching the series, and referenced a scene from the final season inmy review of The Last Psychiatrist’s book .
Where Are Young People Most Optimistic? In Poorer Nations.
by Claire Cain Miller and Alicia Parlapiano
Key quotes:
"In the West, many young people surveyed said success is not entirely within their control....Young people in low- and middle-income countries were more likely to say that things within their control — education and hard work — were most important."
“We do not get to choose our families or social status, but that has never been a hindrance for anyone to succeed,” said Lorraine Nduta, 21, from Nairobi, Kenya. "The power to change any situation lies with us — hard work, consistency and discipline.”
Woke Capital in the Twenty-First Century
by Darel E. Paul
Do Elite Colleges Lead to Higher Salaries? Only for Some Professions
by Eric R. Eide and Michael J. Hilmer Key quote:"For liberal-arts majors, prestige of the school has a major impact on future earnings expectations. But for fields like STEM, it largely doesn’t matter whether students go to a prestigious school or a low-priced one—expected earnings turn out the same."
Why High-Class People Get Away With Incompetence
by Heather Murphy
