Countersignaling Clown, Ghost in the Machine, Generosity
Some links and recommendations
Links and recommendations:
The Ghost in the Machine by Glenn Loury
The Puzzle of the Unbalanced Mind by Randolph Nesse
I Left My Exciting Job In Television And I’ve Never Been Happier by Ella Carroll-Smith
Secrets of the Publishing Industry by Erik Hoel
How Should We Measure the Digital Economy? by Erik Brynjolfsson and Avinash Collis
Why Oakland Parents Are Flocking to a Chinese-Immersion School by Jay Caspian Kang
Three interesting findings:
70 percent of U.S. women say a married man who has an affair is always morally wrong, while 56% say the same for married women. 53% of U.S. men say it is always morally wrong for a woman to have an affair, while 61% say the same for men. (source).
People who spend a bigger proportion of their income on others tend to be happier. A study of more than 130 countries found that around the world—in every continent among both rich and poor countries—generous individuals who gave more tended to be happier. (source.)
People are 75 percent more likely to become divorced if a friend is divorced and 33% more likely to divorce if a friend of a friend is divorced. The contagion of divorce can spread through a social network, affecting friends up to two degrees removed. (source).
"70 percent of U.S. women say a married man who has an affair is always morally wrong, while 56% say the same for married women. 53% of U.S. men say it is always morally wrong for a woman to have an affair, while 61% say the same for men. "
WTH? We need some non-woke psychologists to explain this. I am not surprised of the female response as it is self-serving. But the male response? This seems completely backwards simply from a rational and biological perspective. Males are more likely to pursue sex without deep relationship meaning. Women are more likely to pursue relationship meaning that results in sex. In terms of "cheating" the female tendency, for me, calculates as higher on the scale.
I don't get this. I am not sure that I believe the study was done well.