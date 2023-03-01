Here is the first installment of my conversation with Richard Hanania about HBO’s Deadwood. Here, we cover season 1 and the first two episodes of season 2:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Nearly eight in 10 of all suicides are male. In 2013, if you were a man between the ages of 20 and 49 who’d died, the most likely cause was not assault nor car crash nor drug abuse nor heart attack, but a decision that you didn’t wish to live any more. (source).

2. The paradox of pursuing happiness: Although happiness is a common goal, it appears that people who want to feel happy the most are the least likely to achieve it. Intensely valuing happiness predicts negative consequences in both the short term and long term. (source).

3. Compared to the average worker in their company, CEO pay jumped from 20:1 in the 1960s to 100:1 in the 1990s. Companies began reporting CEO salary to shame CEOs into lower pay. It backfired. Knowledge of peer salaries led CEOs to compete harder. The salary gap increased. As of 2017, the ratio was 130:1. (source).