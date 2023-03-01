Deadwood, Cruel Moralizers, CEO Salaries
Podcast appearance
Here is the first installment of my conversation with Richard Hanania about HBO’s Deadwood. Here, we cover season 1 and the first two episodes of season 2:
Three interesting findings:
1. Nearly eight in 10 of all suicides are male. In 2013, if you were a man between the ages of 20 and 49 who’d died, the most likely cause was not assault nor car crash nor drug abuse nor heart attack, but a decision that you didn’t wish to live any more. (source).
2. The paradox of pursuing happiness: Although happiness is a common goal, it appears that people who want to feel happy the most are the least likely to achieve it. Intensely valuing happiness predicts negative consequences in both the short term and long term. (source).
3. Compared to the average worker in their company, CEO pay jumped from 20:1 in the 1960s to 100:1 in the 1990s. Companies began reporting CEO salary to shame CEOs into lower pay. It backfired. Knowledge of peer salaries led CEOs to compete harder. The salary gap increased. As of 2017, the ratio was 130:1. (source).
The CEO salary report is a bit of class propaganda as it fails to sufficiently incorporate some key factors.
One is worker age adjustment: workers tend to see pay increase with experience.
Two is compensation for experienced professional class workers has increased substantially. Conversely, the exporting of working class jobs along with massive immigration has driven down working class wages. Professional class pay should be separated from working class pay to paint a more accurate picture.
Three is company founders-owners. That situation should be excluded from the dataset as it is too unique to fit the class argument. Also, stock options in general should be separated until and unless the CEO sells shares.
Four is the size of the corporation. There has been tremendous corporate consolidation and the number of small business has shrunk considerably since 2008. Larger corporations are much more challenging to manage and require more experienced C-Suite talent.
Five is the lack of celebrity pay inflation relative to non-celebrity pay. Frankly, CEOs of large multi-national corporations are celebrities hired to promote the brands of the company no different than are entertainment celebrities… except that CEOs must also oversee the ongoing production and sale of the products and services of the company.
Every time I read about CEO pay, I think of this great piece that Charles Murray wrote several years back. Anecdotally, compensation studies probably inflate nonprofit CEO salaries too, although the effect is smaller because the compensation is all cash: https://www.aei.org/society-and-culture/a-ceo-explains-why-ceos-make-so-much-money/