Defund the Police, Emotional Intelligence, Free Will
Meetup location + podcast with Zach Goldberg and Hanania + links
I’ll be at the Old Ticket Office pub/restaurant (Unit 1, Cambridge Railway Station, Cambridge CB1 2JW) today at 8pm. Come say hi.
Last week I said I’d be at SmokeWorks but because they close pretty early, I changed the venue.
I recently appeared on the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI) podcast speaking with Richard Hanania and Zach Goldberg. Zach recently wrote a fascinating report analyzing attitudes around the defund the police movement among Democrats and whether it is a luxury belief. One key finding is that in high-crime areas, support for defunding the police (a luxury belief) drops for all demographic groups except white Democrats. This is holds when controlling for income, education, and so on. My view is that the reason white Democrats in high-crime areas cling to this luxury belief is that they are still relatively unlikely to be victims of violent crime. They don’t actually pay the cost of their views. Moreover, an affluent white Democrat in a high-crime area is unique in that they likely chose to relocate to live there, as opposed to nonwhite Democrats who may not have made the same decision. Selection effects likely account for some of the robustness of white Democrat support for defunding the police. Check out our discussion:
Links and recommendations:
Death on the Nile (2022) was a fun movie, based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 murder mystery novel. I just learned that the movie is actually a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017), so I’ll probably watch that one at some point.
Setting the Default by Scott Alexander
Elon Musk opens up on how Asperger's has impacted his life by Hope King
Quote: “I would just tend to take things very literally but then that turned out to be wrong — people were not simply saying exactly what they mean, there's all sorts of other things that are meant, and it took me a while to figure that out.”
The Grisly, All-American Appeal of Serial Killers by Julie Beck
The Email Caste’s Last Stand by Malcom Kyeyune (h/t Seth Goldstein)
The Heroes We’re Allowed by Misha Saul
Emotional Intelligence is Overrated by Adam Grant
The Revaluation of All Values, Part 3 by Brett Andersen
Three interesting findings:
Genetically identical fish reared in identical environments show reliable behavioral differences starting from day 1 after birth (source). Reminds me of Eric Turkheimer’s point that if genes and environment were responsible for all outcomes, then identical twins should turn out exactly the same. Yet most identical twins reared in the same environment turn out somewhat differently. They tend to have different preferences and make somewhat different choices in their lives. Same genes and same environment, but not the same outcomes. This unpredictability is a sign of free will (which I guess you could call “noise” if you want to sound smart).
Among straight women, Batman was—by far— the most fantasized-about superhero. In contrast, Batman held little appeal for gay men, who instead favored Superman and Captain America. (source: Tell Me What You Want by Justin Lehmiller).
Six percent of all males commit between one-half and two-thirds of all violent crimes. The finding that a small proportion of males commit the majority of violent crime is consistent across various countries and regions including Denmark; New Zealand; Philadelphia; Racine, Wisconsin; and Orange County, California. (source).
