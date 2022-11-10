I’ll be at the Old Ticket Office pub/restaurant (Unit 1, Cambridge Railway Station, Cambridge CB1 2JW) today at 8pm. Come say hi.

Last week I said I’d be at SmokeWorks but because they close pretty early, I changed the venue.

I recently appeared on the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI) podcast speaking with Richard Hanania and Zach Goldberg. Zach recently wrote a fascinating report analyzing attitudes around the defund the police movement among Democrats and whether it is a luxury belief. One key finding is that in high-crime areas, support for defunding the police (a luxury belief) drops for all demographic groups except white Democrats. This is holds when controlling for income, education, and so on. My view is that the reason white Democrats in high-crime areas cling to this luxury belief is that they are still relatively unlikely to be victims of violent crime. They don’t actually pay the cost of their views. Moreover, an affluent white Democrat in a high-crime area is unique in that they likely chose to relocate to live there, as opposed to nonwhite Democrats who may not have made the same decision. Selection effects likely account for some of the robustness of white Democrat support for defunding the police. Check out our discussion:

Also on Apple Podcast and Spotify.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings: