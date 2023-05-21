I recently appeared on the Deprogrammed show hosted by Evan Riggs and Harrison Pitt. This was an impromptu conversation recorded in between events at NatCon in London, and it turned out well.

From the archives:

Young men will only do what’s expected of them, which, today, is not much. Garbage in, garbage out.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Children are remarkably good at lying. In a study, social workers, teachers, police officers and judges were shown footage of kids who were either lying or telling the truth. None of the adults (not even the kids’ parents) could consistently detect the lies. (source). Relatedly, people’s ability to formulate believable lies appears to peak between ages 18 and 29. (source).

2. Compared with the rest of the U.S., progressive activists are much more likely to be rich, highly educated, and white. They are twice as likely as the average to make more than $100,000 a year, and nearly three times as likely to have a postgraduate degree. (source).

3. Sex differences in height, BMI, obesity, and blood pressure are larger in cultures with more sociopolitical equality and stronger egalitarian sex role socialization (e.g., Scandinavian countries). (source). Many people are aware that psychological differences between men and women are larger in more gender-equal societies, but the fact that even physical and physiological differences are larger in such societies is truly fascinating.

Specifically regarding psychological sex differences, one interpretation is that in rigid, traditional societies, differences between men and women are compressed. People have fewer options to express themselves. But in freer and more politically equal societies, men and women then become liberated to express their underlying traits. Men become more narcissistic and things-oriented (which they are in more egalitarian societies), and women become more agreeable and people-oriented (which they are in more egalitarian societies). Men seem to do more of the changing. That is, women seem to change a little bit based on the structure of society, whereas men change more. This has led me to wonder if the arrow of causation might run in the opposite direction. Historically, men have been more likely to establish and run societies. Maybe peculiar (self-centered, autistic spectrum) men are more likely to create societies that go on to reflect their preferences of individualism, impartiality, political equality, and so on.