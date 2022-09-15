The ability to read emotions from faces peaks between the ages of 15 and 30. Perhaps because this is the period of life when people are most likely to be in search of romantic partners. Women at all ages are consistently better than men at reading emotions from faces. (source). Relatedly, from Dominic Cumming’s Substack: "Lee Kuan Yew was hugely lucky with his wife, Choo, who was extremely supportive and had great feel for people’s true motives/feelings. {Something I’ve learned over the years is how often some women reliably spot things that are hidden to men including myself — things like treachery, unhappiness, dislike between two people in a room.” In the 1960s, Lee (ordinarily an extremely savvy man) was unaware that his newly formed political party was being infiltrated by communist supporters of Mao Zedong. Lee’s wife explained to him that his supposed political allies were intending to use him as a moderate spokesman/frontman while they hoped to carry out a cultural revolution in Singapore.