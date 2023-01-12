Distinctive Hats, Dog Tails, Crime Stats
Links and recommendations
Links and recommendations:
A New University for the 21st Century with UATX president Pano Kanelos (Texas Rising podcast)
Higher Education Is Headed in the Wrong Direction by Tyler Cowen
Tail does not wag the dog when it comes to agility, scientists find by Ian Sample
The economics of thinness (The Economist)
The article reports data indicating that richer women tend to be thinner than poorer women, while for men there is no correlation between weight and wealth. This initially came as a surprise to me, because it seems like men are heavier in blue collar/working class environments. I made the mistake of conflating education with money. Most millionaires are provincial economic elites—people who own gas stations, auto repair shops, beverage distribution companies, etc. The richest guy in my majority working-class white and Hispanic hometown was a black dude raised in poverty who owned the local Ford dealership. Anyway, my guess is that for men, more education predicts lower weight. But because income and education are not perfectly correlated, this explains why income and weight are unrelated among men. This also, btw, is why I’m skeptical of claims that IQ is so important in the modern economy. Those claims tend to be written by people who conflate education with income; people who are highly educated and make their living on laptops. IQ isn’t a particularly strong predictor of income, but it is a strong predictor of socioeconomic status, which is different from income. Journalists and academics are high SES, despite earning less than beverage distributors. Most adults didn’t go to college and most millionaires didn’t attend an elite university.
The very serious science of humor by Allie Volpe
My Ph.D. qualifying exam was a nightmare—but I’m not letting it define me by Gabriela Lopez
Author argues that she should be held to lower standards because she is a first gen PhD student. What is happening in higher ed is unreal.
Two Theories of Mind by Arnold Kling
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. When women become mothers for the first time their attitudes become more favorable to traditional parenting roles. Men’s attitudes to traditional family roles are generally unaffected by becoming a father. (source).
2. Creative people are better at finding justifications for unethical behaviors because of their heightened cognitive flexibility abilities that allow them to look at a problem from numerous different perspectives. (source). Similar to other research (e.g., here) indicating that although high IQ people are better at solving problems, they are also good at coming up with reasonable-sounding bullshit to support absurd opinions.
3. Police aren’t making arrests for the majority of crimes. If you murder someone in America, there’s a 40 percent chance you’ll get away with it. If you assault someone, there’s a 50 percent chance. (source). And you’re even more likely to get away with committing nonviolent crimes. These figures are from 2018—you’re chances of getting away with a crime in many major cities are probably higher now.
To receive new posts, access the full archives, and support my work, consider becoming a free or premium member.
Dunning-Kruger effect: Reading Gabriela Lopez story of woes in Science, it is clear that she will never realize she is stupid, and it is not the exam fault. Changing the system of admission to admit the dunces into PhD programs certainly indicates to the value collapse of the academia, especially when Science promotes such story as a progress.
I keep linking to your articles and wanting to comment, so I figured I had better subscribe. Cheap at the price. WRT humor, I note that Vox did not dare quote any numbers about how popular Dave Chapelle still is, they could only say that some people have protested him and no longer find him funny. They are trying to make it true. The Mean Girls have decided that boy should no longer be dated, how dare those Other Girls still like him?
Conservatives are making me completely crazy these days, but they are at least out of high school. (Cf Maureen Dowd, Frank Rich.)