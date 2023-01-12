Share

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. When women become mothers for the first time their attitudes become more favorable to traditional parenting roles. Men’s attitudes to traditional family roles are generally unaffected by becoming a father. (source).

2. Creative people are better at finding justifications for unethical behaviors because of their heightened cognitive flexibility abilities that allow them to look at a problem from numerous different perspectives. (source). Similar to other research (e.g., here) indicating that although high IQ people are better at solving problems, they are also good at coming up with reasonable-sounding bullshit to support absurd opinions.

3. Police aren’t making arrests for the majority of crimes. If you murder someone in America, there’s a 40 percent chance you’ll get away with it. If you assault someone, there’s a 50 percent chance. (source). And you’re even more likely to get away with committing nonviolent crimes. These figures are from 2018—you’re chances of getting away with a crime in many major cities are probably higher now.