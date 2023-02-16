Share

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. When the Soviets began taking over eastern Europe, early on they still allowed some countries (e.g., Hungary, East Germany, Czechoslovakia) to hold elections. The Soviets predicted communist ideas would grow popular with the citizens and were often stunned when they lost political elections. So they stopped holding them. (source).

2. Compared with their jobs or careers, Americans are ten times more likely to report that spending time with family is the most importance source of meaning and fulfillment in their lives. (source).

3. Percentage of women and men who prefer to be asked out on a date (source):

Women: 93%

Men: 16%

Percentage who prefer to be the person asking someone out:

Women: 6%

Men: 83%

Nearly three times more men prefer to be asked out (16%) than there are women who prefer to do the asking (6%).

This sex difference is deeply rooted and will never change. A while back a female friend of mine explained that she liked a guy and was sending him hints. I replied, “Why not just ask him out?” She looked at me like I was crazy and said, “No matter how much I liked a guy, I would never ask him out.”

Imagine a guy saying, “No matter how much I liked a girl, I would never ask her out.” The correct response would be something like, “Enjoy being eternally single then.”