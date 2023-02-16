Embryo Selection, Trigger Warnings, Romantic Initiative
Steve Hsu—Intelligence, Embryo Selection, & The Future of Humanity (The Lunar Society podcast)
Pregnancy is a genetic battlefield – how conflicts of interest pit mom’s and dad’s genes against each other by Jessica D. Ayers
Writing for outlets isn't worth it anymore by Erik Hoel
Writing for outlets is (sometimes) worth it if you want to reach certain readers. Still, Hoel makes a lot of great points.
What really motivates workers (and it’s not money) by Rory Sutherland
Do Trigger Warnings Help or Hurt Students? by Emily Bobrow
Bronze Age Pervert’s Dissertation on Leo Strauss by Blake Smith
Childhoods of exceptional people by Henrik Karlsson (h/t Chris Williamson)
Three interesting findings:
1. When the Soviets began taking over eastern Europe, early on they still allowed some countries (e.g., Hungary, East Germany, Czechoslovakia) to hold elections. The Soviets predicted communist ideas would grow popular with the citizens and were often stunned when they lost political elections. So they stopped holding them. (source).
2. Compared with their jobs or careers, Americans are ten times more likely to report that spending time with family is the most importance source of meaning and fulfillment in their lives. (source).
3. Percentage of women and men who prefer to be asked out on a date (source):
Women: 93%
Men: 16%
Percentage who prefer to be the person asking someone out:
Women: 6%
Men: 83%
Nearly three times more men prefer to be asked out (16%) than there are women who prefer to do the asking (6%).
This sex difference is deeply rooted and will never change. A while back a female friend of mine explained that she liked a guy and was sending him hints. I replied, “Why not just ask him out?” She looked at me like I was crazy and said, “No matter how much I liked a guy, I would never ask him out.”
Imagine a guy saying, “No matter how much I liked a girl, I would never ask her out.” The correct response would be something like, “Enjoy being eternally single then.”
It's funny with those trends of asking out/being asked out, you'd think that feminists would be trying to change them. If we're all the same then women gotta do the asking out half the time.
It is a very naive argument that the 'Soviets held elections' - yes, but they also refused to withdraw the Red Army from these countries, and communist parties were heavily backed by it. Key members of non-communist parties were blackmailed or otherwise coerced into leaving politics or aligning their parties with the communists, even going as far as allowing communist party members into the ranks of their parties. By no standards were these elections, fair, equal or properly consultative of the population - but the tactics were not dissimilar to those in Latin America during the Cold War. Coalitions of non-communist and communist parties led to key ministries taken up by the communists because of pressure from Moscow. They didn't stop holding elections either, they created party alliances that were under communist domination. After a while, people stopped attending elections because there were no alternatives presented to the communist party du jour.