Forward, The Northman, Hidden Scripts
Recent appearances, recommendations, Austin meetup
I recently appeared on 3 podcasts:
Forward with Andrew Yang, hosted by Jules Terpak:
I hosted my first meetup yesterday in San Francisco and had a great time. Thanks to all those who came. I’ll be doing another meetup in Austin with my good friend Chris Williamson, likely on June 9. Details to come.
Some recommendations:
First They Killed My Father
(2017). There aren’t many movies about the horrors of communism. This one is well worth watching.
The Silver Waterfall
. New book by my good friend Steven McGregor. Fascinating account of the Battle of Midway in World War II.
Choose Enjoyment Over Pleasure
by Arthur Brooks
Piecing Atoms Back Together
by Alex Kaschuta
The Electronic Starfield
by Gurwinder
Data is Killing Our Intuition
by Ruben Ugarte
