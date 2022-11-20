Give a gift subscription

Share

“The problem with getting good at a game, especially one with big rewards, is you continue playing it long after you should have outgrown it.” -Naval Ravikant

Part I here.

Within the Transactional Analysis framework, psychiatrist Eric Berne, the author of the 1964 book Games People Play, provides the definition of “game”:

“A game is an ongoing series of complementary ulterior transactions progressing to a well-defined, predictable outcome. Descriptively it is a recurring set of transactions, often repetitious, superficially plausible, with a concealed motivation; or, more colloquially, a series of moves with a snare, or ‘gimmick.’”

As I mentioned in Part I, Berne likes to use salesmen to illustrate his points. For example, an insurance salesman, no matter what he appears to be doing in conversation, is looking for prospects. On the surface, he is engaging in pleasant conversations, but in reality he has an “angle.”

When people play games, they too are seeking hidden payoffs. However, unlike salesmen, people are generally oblivious to the game they are playing. They are unaware that there are two levels to their interactions, the ostensible, observable, surface-level exchanges, and the hidden, unconscious, implicit desires of each party (strokes, which I discuss in part I).

Some facets that encompass games:

Thesis: The general description of the game. This includes the surface-level details (the social level), and the implicit significance of the exchange (the psychological level).

Dynamics and aim: The covert psychological motivation and goal of the game, and why people play them (e.g., reassurance).

Payoffs: The benefits of the game; how it contributes to internal mental stability; how it avoids anxiety-arousing situations; the kind of strokes the game offers to those involved; and the existential point of view the game vindicates (perhaps the most important aspect of the game).

Antithesis: A refusal to play or undercutting the payoff will cancel the game. Participants in the midst of sequences building up to a game need these sequences to be validated. If faced with adamant refusal to play or a successful undercutting, would-be game players often lapse into despair, frustration, and bewilderment. They may try to guilt you into continuing the game, or con you into playing another game in their quest for an emotional payoff. Sometimes game players achieve self-awareness, and when faced with someone who won’t play, will respond with laughter (“There I go again!”).

For an example of antithesis followed by self-awareness, here is an interview with Dr. Drew in Psychology Today, discussing his experiences working with addicts in treatment centers:

Anna David: What would you say is the best way to handle addicts? Dr. Drew: As you know, the only thing going on in an active addict’s brain is, “I’ve got to use.” And as a non-addict, I have to get re directed on that all the time. I work with a group of physician addicts and I come in and I can form these great attachments—I feel like that’s my skill; I can form an attachment with a bullshitting, obfuscating patient. So I’ll come in and I’ll say to these physician addicts, “Oh I talked to Jim today and he started crying about his dad and he’d never been able to talk about it before—he’s now seeing that his dad was abusive.” And my peers will look at me and go, “Yeah, well, he wants to get high. He’s got you buying in.” And I have to say, “Oh yeah, he got me.” Anna David: At what point did you realize that? Dr. Drew: Oh, it took years…It’s a skill set that has to be developed. And if you’re a normie, you ain’t got it. Because your brain has normal priorities, you always assume you’re interacting with a normal priority set. So if you talk about loving your wife, you’re actually talking about how you love your wife—it’s not that you’re talking about how you love your wife because you’re building a case so you can talk about how you lost her so you can make sure you get benzodiazepines from the doctor because you supposedly need them to sleep at night, which is where an addict’s brain is going. While my brain thinks we’re sharing feelings! [Laughs] My job is to know the difference. I have no idea how I learned to know the difference; it just comes to me. And I’ve learned over the years to just trust that like nothing else. Anna David: A bullshit meter? Dr. Drew: Yes. I remember when I first realized my bullshit meter was really good. I had a heroin addict I’d worked with a few times, this kid I really liked. So I was already in trouble because I liked him. And he was in front of me, going through his fourth time in treatment. He’d had a kind of near-death experience and he was sobbing, saying, “Oh my God, I’m going to die. This disease has me. I’ve got to do it [get sober] this time. I’m clear I’m going to die.” And I felt his pain. And then suddenly something came out of my mouth—I don’t know where it came from, I just trusted it. And I said, “You’re so full of shit, I can’t even fucking believe it.” And he looked at me, surprised, and I was as stunned as he was, thinking, “What did I just say? And oh God, now he’s going to jump into righteous indignation and where did that even come from?” And he looked at me and said, “I know! How’d you know?” And he instantly stopped crying. Then he said, “I can’t even tell when I’m bullshitting anymore.”

In this example, addicts are playing games to get drugs. But people also play games to obtain other rewards (emotional payoffs; validation; strokes).

Berne:

“It should be remembered that the essential feature of a game is its culmination, or payoff. The principal function of the preliminary moves is to set up the situation for this payoff, but they are always designed to harvest the maximum permissible satisfaction at each step as a secondary product.”

In other words, the game has an ultimate payoff people seek, but they also find satisfaction in each step leading up to the payoff.

Berne provides the example of a game he terms “Schlemiel” (making messes and then apologizing). The aim of the game is to apologize and obtain forgiveness (validation). Spilled booze, cigarette burns on the furniture, and costly damage to appliances are only steps leading up to this. But each trespass yields its own pleasure.

Spilling isn’t the game; the subsequent apology (seeking the stroke) followed by forgiveness (receiving the stroke) makes it a game.

The book states that for some people, games (despite their toxic nature) appear to be necessary to maintain mental homeostasis. Such people will fight very hard against any antithetical moves. For example, in families in which one member experiences improvements in their mental state (i.e., the abandonment of destructive games), there is sometimes a rapid deterioration in the health of another member, for whom the games were of paramount importance. They will sometimes go to great lengths to lure the newly improved person back into their personal dramas.

In The Daily Laws, Robert Greene points out:

“Most people operate in a whirlpool of emotions, constantly reacting, churning up squabbles and conflicts. Your self-control and autonomy will infuriate them. They will try to draw you into the whirlpool, begging you to take sides in their endless battles.”

For some people, games are the only way they feel safe obtaining strokes. Games are intended to be safe because they lack intimacy, but it is this very absence of intimacy that leads players to experience misery.

There are individual differences in how people play.

Some people give up their games easily; others are persistent. Some people play their games in a relaxed way (easy games); others are more tense and aggressive (hard games).

Games

Drawing an analogy to board games like chess, in his descriptions of various games, Berne assigns players the labels of “White” and “Black.” The one who is “it” is the instigator or agent of the game, and is labeled “White.” The book describes the other, responsive party as “Black.”

Games People Play describes about three dozen games. Here I’ll describe some of the more interesting ones.

Now I’ve Got You, You Son of a Bitch

Thesis: Berne gives an example in the form of poker games. White gets an unbeatable hand, such as four aces. In the context of this game, he is more interested in the fact that Black is completely at his mercy than he is in playing poker or making money.

Another example: White needed some plumbing fixtures installed. He reviewed the costs very carefully with the plumber before hiring him. When the plumber subsequently submitted the bill, he included a few extra dollars for an unexpected valve that had to be installed. White became infuriated, calling the plumber to demand an explanation. He then wrote him a long letter criticizing his integrity and refusing to pay until the extra charge was withdrawn. The plumber finally gave in.

Both White and the plumber were playing games. The plumber made his move when submitting the bill. White then felt justified in venting almost unlimited rage at him. Rather than negotiate in a mature manner, White took the opportunity to endlessly ridicule the plumber, calling for him to be fired. At the social level, their argument was a legitimate business dispute.

At the psychological level, White was exploiting his trivial but socially defensible objection, targeting years of pent-up frustration at an acceptable target. He then realized how secretly delighted he was at the plumber’s provocation. And recalled that ever since early childhood, he had looked for similar injustices, receiving them with delight and exploiting them with the same vigour. In many cases, he had forgotten the actual provocation, but remembered in great detail the course of the ensuing battle.

Berne suggests the best antithesis (defense) against this game is correct behavior; to be as careful and prudent as possible. He doesn’t say to avoid microaggressions, because that term didn’t yet exist in Berne’s time. But he might as well have. To avoid getting entangled in the game, he suggests adhering to “polite correctness” (which sounds familiar).

Aim: Justification for rage.

Dynamics: Jealous rage.

Social (overt) paradigm:

White: “See, you have done wrong.”

Black: “Now that you draw it to my attention, I guess I have.”

Psychological (covert) paradigm:

White: “I’ve been watching you, hoping you’d slip.”

Black: “You caught me this time.”

White: “Yes, and I am going to make you feel the full force of my fury.”

Payoffs: Justification for long-simmering rage, avoiding confrontation of own deficiencies, confirmation of the views that “they’re always out to get you” and “people can’t be trusted.”

See What You Made Me Do

Thesis: What I did is your fault. I am blameless. Assigning blame; instilling guilt.

Example: White, feeling unsociable, concentrates on an activity that insulates him against other people. He just wants to be left alone. Suddenly, his wife, or children, or someone he harbors ambivalent feelings toward, comes to him for strokes. This interruption “causes” him to make an error (his fingers, wrench, paintbrush, or whatever slips). He turns to the intruder in a rage and shouts, “See what you made me do!” Gradually, as this pattern repeats, his family becomes more and more likely to leave him alone. But the intruder doesn’t “cause” the slip—White’s own irritation causes it. And White is happy when it occurs, since it gives him a valid excuse for inflicting anger on someone and repelling them.

There’s a second-degree version of this. White marries a woman and defers decisions to her. Often this is done under the guise of considerateness or thoughtfulness. He lets her decide where to go for dinner or which movie to see. If things don’t go well, he can blame her by saying “You Got Me Into This,” a variation of See What You Made Me Do. If he puts the burden of decisions regarding their children’s upbringing on her, he can play this game if the children turn out badly.

In occupational settings, the boss asks his subordinates to help make decisions under the guise of “teamwork.” If he makes any mistakes, he can blame them.

The game offers passing satisfaction on the way to the payoff of “I Told You So” or “See What You’ve Done Now.”

Aim: Vindication, avoidance of responsibility. The game is often precipitated by the threat of impending intimacy, “justifiable” anger offers a good excuse for avoiding it.

Antithesis: Leave White alone. He will feel forlorn at being socially isolated, but seldom angry. For the second-degree version of the game, throw the decision back on White (tell him to pick the movie, or make the decision).

Let’s You and Him Fight

Thesis: Covert indirect aggression, initiated from spite, jealousy, or as revenge toward Black. Rather than committing a direct act of hostility, White plants gossip into the minds of others, hoping to rouse enough anger in them to enter into conflict with Black. For White, Berne writes that “the psychology is essentially feminine” and that this game “is the bases of much of the world’s literature.”

Berne categorizes this game into romantic versus tragic. In the romantic case, White sets up the game and will enter a romantic relationship with the winner. In the tragic case, custom demands two men fight for her, even if she does not want them to, and she must take whoever wins. In this case, society, not White, has set up the game. I suppose the Iliad is an illustration of this game, with Menelaus and Paris and armies of men fighting over Helen of Troy.

Payoffs: Sly triumph; vengeance against Black; feeling superior to anyone foolish enough to be conned into playing.

Antithesis: Refusal by Black to be a patsy; verifying the validity of the gossip before acting.

Kick Me

Thesis: Berne gives the example of a guy who walks around wearing a sign that reads “Please Don’t Kick Me.” The temptation for social predators is irresistible, and when the natural result follows, White cries, “But the sign says don’t kick me.” Then adds, “Why does this always happen to me?”

If he is around kind people with a lot of patience, his behavior will become more and more outlandish until he forces them to oblige (firing him, breaking up with him, terminating their friendship with him, and so on).

Payoff: Vindication; “My misfortunes are better (i.e., worse) than yours.”

Why Don’t You—Yes But

Thesis: Black says, “You’ll be grateful for my help,” and White replies, “Go ahead and try.” Or “See if you can present a solution I can’t find fault with.”

White gets to be the center of attention.

Berne notes that this game “occupies a special place in game analysis, because it was the original stimulus for the concept of games” and “it is the oldest subject of game analysis.”

This game can be played by any number of people. White presents a problem, and others start to present solutions. White then shoots all of them down. A good player can stand against the others indefinitely until they all give up. Whereupon White “wins.”

The book states that White may have to “handle a dozen or more solutions to engineer the crestfallen silence,” which signifies victory.

I was at the gym last week and overheard a female trainer speaking with one of her new clients.

“Why don’t we take a photo of you,” the trainer said. “It’ll help us track your progress.”

“But I don’t like how I look.”

“As long as you stick with our program, you will soon enough.”

“But I don’t like photos.”

“A lot of people don’t at first. A photo today will remind you how far you’ll have come later.”

“But I don’t like myself.”

Cue awkward silence. Berne would say the client had “won.”

The purpose of the game is not to gather suggestions, but to reject them. Each rejection brings a little bit of pleasure to White.

Antithesis: Don’t play. If White says “What do you do if…” ostensibly seeking advice, the book suggests responding with “That is a difficult problem. What are you going to do about it?” If they say “X didn’t work out properly,” you can respond, “That’s too bad.” Still, Berne notes that if the game is “friendly and harmless,” then “there is no reason not to participate.” Even if White has no intention of applying suggestions, it can still be a fun way to bond and brainstorm.

Payoff: White demonstrates to others that they are inadequate; vindication of the existential belief that “everyone wants to control me.”

Relatedly, don’t give unsolicited advice.

Ain’t It Awful

Thesis: A group of individuals offer various examples of how and why something is bad. People bond over the miserable state of affairs.

An example from the book: White remarks, “Speaking of not trusting people, it’s no wonder you can’t trust anyone nowadays. I was looking through the desk of one of my roommates, and you won’t believe what I found.” People commiserate over crime, rising prices, politics, and so on. If you challenge players, they will react with negativity. They want to be miserable.

A variation of the game is when people “present a case” of medical diagnoses, and “the more horrifying the better.” Injuries, abdominal operations, difficult childbirths, and so on. There is a subtle rivalry in how bad each player has had it—if they are healthy they can use sick family members as proxies. In idle (non-game playing) conversation, a good prognosis and a hopeful outlook is approved. But in this game, pessimism is paramount to being a good game player.

In other settings, the game is played with the slogan “Look what they’re doing to us now.” People commiserate over how they are being taken advantage of by shadowy powerful figures called “They.” Players collectively indulge in their learned helplessness. If someone proposes a solution, it may slip into a game of Why Don’t You—Yes But.

Importantly, Games People Play divides people who suffer misfortunes into three categories:

1. Those for whom the suffering is unwanted and inadvertent. They didn’t want to suffer. Typically, they are the least likely to exploit the sympathy offered to them.

2. Those for whom the suffering is inadvertent, but gratefully received because it offers opportunities for exploitation. The person didn’t seek out their misfortune, but now that they have it, they will play the game to obtain sympathy and other rewards.

3. Those who seek suffering, like those who go from one physician to another until they find one willing to supply a diagnosis. For these people, exploitation of sympathy for maximal gain is their fundamental aim.

Generally speaking, people who have gone through real shit are extremely reluctant to talk about it. Unless they have done a lot of inner work. In which case they rarely cast themselves as a victim of misfortune. If you are in an unsafe environment, signaling victimhood will attract social predators. Bravado and bluster is a way of warding them off. But if you are in a particularly safe environment, cultivating signs of victimhood will not attract danger, and will often bring benefits. Weirdly, in environments where victims of misfortune are prevalent, few would identify as one; but in environments where victims are scarce, many people are eager to be one.

The psychologist Dan P. McAdams has written:

“Americans revel in their victimhood… Many Americans reconstruct the past in especially negative ways to set up a recovery narrative for themselves...Comfortably sipping wine in their spacious suburban homes, upper-middle-class Americans need something to overcome…assert competing claims of victimhood, vying for attention and support.”

Berne would call these “competing claims of victimhood” games.

The next post (Part III) will cover more games, including

Uproar

Let’s Pull a Fast One on Joey

Blemish (fault finding)

Corner (cheap shot manipulation)

If It Weren’t For You

Look How Hard I’ve Tried

Stupid

Part III soon.