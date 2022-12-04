Share

Give a gift subscription

Part I here and Part II here.

As discussed before, the Transactional Analysis framework posits that people play games to receive “strokes” (attention, recognition, validation, etc.).

People require strokes to maintain their health. If they can’t get them honestly, or fear the vulnerability that comes with authenticity, they develop a repertoire of manipulations to receive strokes.

Discussing Eric Berne’s classic 1964 book Games People Play, Vann Joines and Ian Stewart write:

“To get our strokes, we may decide to feel only the permitted feelings. This decision is made without conscious awareness…we continue to cover our authentic feelings…These substitute feelings are known as racket feelings. If we experience a racket feeling and store it up instead of expressing it at the time, we are said to be saving a stamp…When the game-player has built up a big enough collection of stamps, he feels ‘justified’ in cashing it in…A game is a repetitive sequence of transactions in which both parties end up experiencing racket feelings…People play games without being aware they are doing so.”

Games are a reliable way to obtain a supply of intense strokes. In games, the strokes are almost always negative. But negative strokes feel better than being ignored, neglected, or isolated.

Positive, authentic interactions are the best for health, mental homeostasis, and survival. Being socially invisible is the worst. Game playing and attendant negative emotions offer a psychologically “safe” middle ground. Despite the misery they cultivate, games supply a defense against intimacy and an avenue to obtain strokes.

In addition to strokes, people also play games to validate not only themselves but their beliefs about the world.

People who play games seek payoffs to reinforce existential views (e.g., someone who unconsciously seeks scorn from others so that they can validate their belief that ‘all people are assholes’). Thus individuals play games to ‘justify’ what they already feel and believe (their racket feelings and existential views) and shift the responsibility for those thoughts and feelings onto someone else. Each time a person plays a game, they collect stamps that reinforce how right they are, which they can later cash in by acting out or treating others poorly.

Importantly, not every human interaction is a game. In fact, most interactions are not games.

Berne and his fellow transactional analysts stress that games are twisted forms of social interchanges in which there are two levels:

The social (the ostensible, surface-level reason for the interaction)

The psychological (the subtextual, hidden reason for the interaction).

When people are being authentic and intimate, there are no “secret messages.” The social and psychological levels are the same.

More Games

As I covered in Part II, in his descriptions of games, Berne draws an analogy to board games like chess. He assigns game players the labels of “White” and “Black.” The one who is “it” is the instigator or agent of the game, and is labeled “White.” The book describes the other, responsive party as “Black.”

Here I’ll outline a few additional interesting games Berne outlines in Games People Play.

Interestingly, Berne doesn’t always provide a solution or way out of these games (antithesis). In my view, this implies that the best thing to do is avoid people who play them.

Wooden Leg

Thesis: White exploits some disadvantage he has in order to exonerate his actions (“It’s not my fault, can’t you see I have a wooden leg?”).

Berne gives an example: “What do you expect from someone as emotionally disturbed as I am—that I would refrain from killing people?” To which the jury replies: “Certainly not, we would hardly impose that restriction on you!”

The game is to get observers to agree that no reasonable person would expect the player to be responsible for his actions. Players may cite drunkenness, childhood trauma, emotional distress, their marginalized position in society, and so on in the quest to get others to excuse their misconduct.

“What do you expect of someone who lives in a society like ours?”

“What do you expect of someone who comes from a broken home?”

“If only they had X in this country (like they do in [other country]) I never would have done that.”

Interestingly, people with actual wooden legs—that is, physical disabilities—seldom draw attention to it or use it as an excuse. And others rarely tell them they are marginalized. It’s so obviously true that people with physical disabilities have a tough life that it would be cruel to remind them.

In fact, people often go the other way. They tell people with disabilities that they can rise above their impediments, and point to examples of, e.g., people in wheelchairs who manage to become successful doctors, or people missing limbs who manage to triumph in sporting contests. But for many who are not so marginalized, they seize on whatever identity they have that can elicit sympathy. And others broadcast how difficult such people have it.

In other words, people without wooden legs are the most likely to play “wooden leg.” Relatedly, people high in Dark Triad personality traits are the most likely to engage in victim signaling in order to extract sympathy and other rewards.

Antithesis: When White says, “What do you expect from someone with X?” You can reply, “I don’t expect anything. The question is, what do you expect of yourself?” And then request a serious answer to this question.

Blemish (fault finding)

Thesis: The desire to prove that other people are no good. Players gather to pick someone else apart. They do not feel comfortable with a new person until they have discovered their flaws, or blemishes. Berne states that in its “hardest form” it becomes a totalitarian political game, as in the struggle sessions of Communist China and the Soviet Union in which mobs of people bullied or brutalized innocent individuals into confessions of wrongdoing. Most of the time, though, this game takes on more trivial forms.

“Did you see that so-and-so was wearing last year’s hat?”

“Can she really not afford a better car?”

“He hasn’t even read Proust.”

This game is ultimately based on insecurity. And the aim for reassurance. Sometimes it takes the form of concern masking enjoyment. There’s a fascinating line of research on the “bless her heart” effect, suggesting that gossipers are implicitly motivated to signal compassion while simultaneously transmitting harmful information about their rivals. “I’m really worried about so-and-so. She’s been acting weird and sleeping with a lot of random guys lately.” Gossip delivered with concern enhances one’s own trustworthiness while undermining the target of the gossip.

Payoffs: The Blemish game also wards off unwanted attention from White’s own blemishes. White feels justified in turning away someone who is wearing last year’s hat, can’t afford a better car, or hasn’t read Proust. The game enhances feelings of superiority and leads listeners to overlook the player’s own inadequacies. The aim is to keep everyone, including oneself, looking in the other direction.

People who play this game seldom give straight compliments or genuine praise. There’s always a modifier. “That’s really nice, though perhaps…”

Clever players will follow such criticism with, “But that’s okay, I do that myself sometimes.”

This doesn’t damage the White’s self-image because White places himself in a position to exonerate Black (as well as himself, interestingly).

The game vindicates the belief that it is others who have to improve, since it is “they” who have problems, not White.

Uproar

Thesis: Players engage in “hot potato” with accusations lobbed against one another. The purpose is to avoid intimacy by creating a negatively charged atmosphere. Venting, anger, and frustration. Players project their shortcomings onto others. As soon as White launches an accusation, Black immediately responds by pointing out White’s flaws.

This game is most often found in domestic squabbling situations. Family members know all of each other’s “buttons,” which incite arguments when pressed. The game is usually intense, with rapid switching of rules from Persecutor to Victim.

Payoffs: Pent-up feelings of guilt or shame, previously repressed, find expression in the game. Players experience anger and frustration of others targeted at themselves, which they use as stamps to cash in to display anger right back. Players receive and deliver rapid-fire strokes (attention and validation, which are negative, but still feel good to receive). Avoidance of intimacy.

Corner (cheap shot manipulation)

Theme: What I am going to do will be your fault (because you said it, not me)

Berne provides an example of a woman suggesting to her husband they go to the movies.

As they are getting ready, the man remembers that his wife wants the house painted. But the day prior, he asked her not to raise the topic of expensive house projects until the first of next month. The man doesn’t want to go to the movies. He gently brings up the topic of the house in an indirect way, knowing his wife won’t be able to resist saying it needs to be painted. She does. An argument ensues. The man storms out of the house, saying he’s going out with his friends. What the man really desired was for his wife to express appreciation for his hard work in providing for the home. What the woman really wanted was for the man to reassure her that everything is financially in order, and that he really loves her. Both know the other’s desire, and that they could fulfill it. But they intentionally withhold it from one another.

Payoffs: Sly triumph for the man as he goes off with his friends, and a sense of superiority out of having out-maneuvered his wife. The woman collects resentment stamps to be cashed in later.

Antithesis: Apologize.

Berne also gives an example of “corner” between parents and children.

Little girl: “Mommy, do you love me?”

Mother: “What is love?”

The child wants to know something about her mother, and the mother switches the subject to philosophy. The mother gets to feel superior to her child. The child will grow up to resent her mother, and use these memories as trading stamps to treat her mother poorly when she becomes an adult.

Courtroom

Thesis: Everyone (peers, friends, family, “experts,” etc.) agrees that I am right and you are wrong. White uses third-party “muscle” to gain an unfair advantage and strong-arm Black into submission.

The basic idea is that White always seeks out the opinion of others to gang up, psychologically, on Black. White approaches third parties and says something to the effect of, “Black says X…but here’s the truth…so you can see it’s only reasonable that I…Don’t you agree?” And then White then says to Black, “See? I told you that you were wrong!” White makes a habit out of trotting out the supposed opinions of other people to terrorize Black into backing off in the face of overwhelming social pressure. Dark triad types have weaponized this game on social media. As have “fact check” websites. White secretly knows he is being dishonest, and is worried that he may in fact be wrong. But White hopes to secure a sly victory by circling Black with psychological artillery. “Everyone agrees with me that…”

Payoffs: False righteousness; “I’m always right (I secretly have doubts, but at least the illusion of consensus settles my anxieties).”

Antithesis: Agreeing to discuss differing views on their own merits, without resorting to third-party pressure and the illusion of consensus.

If It Weren’t For You

Thesis: Berne gives the example of a woman marrying a domineering man so that he will restrict her activities and thus prevent her from entering anxiety-provoking situations. If this were a sincere, intimate relationship, she might express appreciation to him for this. In the game of “If It Weren’t For You,” however, her reaction is the opposite: She exploits the situation by complaining about the restrictions. This makes her spouse feel uneasy and gives her certain advantages. She also gets to play “If It Weren’t for Him” with her friends.

Some weeks ago I was speaking with someone in the advertising industry. She disclosed that a lot of creatives who work in advertising secretly wish they had taken a more independent route to become artists, musicians, playwrights, and so on, instead of selling their talents to advertising agencies. However, advertising pays well and offers secure careers. It seems that many creatives in the industry outwardly criticize capitalism and big business, but are secretly relieved that their jobs allow them to avoid the anxiety of actually striking out on their own as independent artists. “If it weren’t for capitalism, I would be an admired and wealthy artist instead of selling my talent to greedy corporations.” On the surface, they say capitalism is exploiting them for an economic payoff (money). But in fact, they have exploited capitalism for an emotional payoff (avoidance of failure).

In his fantastic book The War of Art, Steven Pressfield discusses “shadow careers.” People pursue these shadow careers to avoid embracing their true calling. For example, people become lawyers in the entertainment industry to work closely with those who they wish they could be—writers, directors, producers, actors, and so on. They choose careers adjacent to what they really want. Many academics and journalists wish they could have been creative writers or novelists (including the renowned behaviorist B.F. Skinner), but chose their conventional paths for fear of failure.

Payoffs: Projecting unacceptable feelings of culpability onto others, denial of responsibility, seeking reassurance strokes.

Rapo

Thesis: This game is typically played between a woman and a man. One version involves mild flirtation. White indicates that she is available and experiences pleasure from a man’s pursuit. As soon as he reveals his interest, the game is over. She may say something like “I appreciate your compliments” and move on to the next conquest. Or say she must rejoin her friends with a promise to return, before disappearing. Skillful players can prolong this game at large social gatherings by moving around frequently, with the man carrying out complicated maneuvers to imply the possibility of interest without being so obvious that the woman ends the game. In other instances, White may experience gratification not from the pursuit, but from rejecting Black’s advances. Berne (again, writing in the early 1960s), calls this “Buzz off, Buster.” Black himself may be playing some variation of “Kick Me” secretly relishing rejection because it affirms his view of himself as a loser. The most vicious version of the game is when a man and woman engage in physical intimacy, and then the woman subsequently accuses him of assault. Berne is not saying that assault does not occur. Rather, he points out instances in which White and Black enter a consensual act, only for White to later renege and issue accusations. This may then turn into a game of “Courtroom,” and Berne also states that third parties may cynically use White’s claims to advance their own agendas before abandoning her.

Payoffs: Collection of righteous indignation stamps, avoidance of intimacy, affirmation of one’s attractiveness/seductive powers, triumph and vindication for both the man and the woman that there is something wrong with “them” (the opposite sex).

Antithesis: Ability to distinguish genuine expressions of interest from game-playing maneuvers.

Cops and Robbers

Thesis: Many criminals detest cops. And get as much satisfaction from outwitting the police as they do from their criminal gains (if not more). Ostensibly, their crimes are about obtaining material, social, or sexual rewards (robbery, assault, rape, etc.). But on another level, they also enjoy the thrill of the chase, the getaway, and the cool-off. Berne says the childhood prototype of “Cops and Robbers” is hide-and-seek, in which the thrill comes from the possibility of being found. Interestingly, though, if a child is never found, then it’s not fun. The payoff comes from outwitting the other party for a certain length of time, before eventually being caught. The same is true for criminals who play “Cops and Robbers.”

There are some criminals who are sincere in their endeavors (i.e., they do not play games). A burglar, for instance, may do his job without any wasted motion, taking every precaution to obtain his desired possessions, avoid violence, and make a clean getaway. But a criminal playing “Cops and Robbers” is looking for an excuse to vent his anger. He then makes egregious errors, leaves evidence, or draws attention to himself with the unconscious hope that he can elicit a chase from the authorities.

Payoffs: The thrill of the chase/con, outwitting the police and putting one over on the system for a certain amount of time before finally being caught. Followed by vindication of the existential belief that the system is corrupt.

High and Proud (HIP)

Thesis: HIP is based on a credibility gap—the discrepancy between how the authorities appear to be and how they really are. The aim is to embarrass those who are in a position to judge the player.

Claude Steiner, a psychologist and student of Eric Berne, has given the example of the adolescent rebellion regarding marijuana in the 1960s. Penalties for marijuana use back then were particularly severe.

Casual weed smokers forced the defenders of “law and order” into an increasingly foolish and untenable position, which caused great delight in HIP players. Such players have discovered an aspect of the grownups around him that is irrational and subject to ridicule. They’ll often play a game of “Cops and Robbers” where the payoff is being arrested. Steiner writes:

“There is no more heartily felt ‘ha, ha’ than that of the HIP player when the authorities become unreasonable in the pursuit of marijuana users…One young man reported that he felt great joy when, after being arrested for holding one marijuana cigarette, he was given a one-year felony sentence. He realized his enjoyment came from the fact that the sentence proved the unreasonableness and foolishness of the authorities who were persecuting him.”

The man can then nurse this grievance for the remainder of his life, using it to elicit strokes and cash in the wrongs done to him in during future games. In other, more severe cases, HIP players may even seek to be beaten or killed by the authorities in their simple quest to prove that grownups/the authorities/the Establishment/etc. are evil. The joy of imagining others’ reaction to their injuries/death (and their sudden agreement with the player’s existential view) sustains and motivates players.

This game doesn’t necessarily have to involve drugs. A politician may support an extreme political cause, joining a large demonstration with the hopes of getting arrested. This would vindicate the view that the system is indeed corrupt (and thus the need to support the fringe political cause).

In the 1960s, activists used nudity to play this game when demonstrating against the war in Vietnam. When a HIP player disrobed in the midst of a crowd, adults would say, “You’re nude, you’re obscene.” The HIP player would reply, “The naked body is beautiful. I’m not obscene. What’s obscene is the war. Don’t talk to me about obscenity when babies are burned with napalm in Vietnam.” These situations allow the HIP players to turn the tables on the Establishment, putting it in an irrational and untenable position, much to the player’s enjoyment.

Payoff: To turn the tables on the authorities; vindication that they are corrupt; to get even; to get on top. Proving that the authorities who appear to be competent and rational are really not.

Let’s Pull a Fast One on Joey

Thesis: Black tells White that dumb-honest-old-Joey is just waiting to be taken advantage of. If White were honest, he would decline and then warn Joey. But he doesn’t. White, lured by the prospect of profit, sex, etc. buys into the game. Just as White is about to receive what he believes is a big payoff, Joey appears, something goes wrong, and White finds that his money is gone. Turns out Black and Joey were working together all along.

A variation is when a prostitute seduces a client and says she loves him but that she owes a large sum of money to her evil pimp. The client, deeply in love, gives her the money to pay off her debts and buy her freedom. She and her pimp then divide the profits and move on to scam someone else.

To reiterate, most social exchanges are not games. But as I mentioned in Part I, I suspect that compared with when Games People Play was first published in the early 1960s, people today are more inclined to play games than ever before.

One aim of Transactional Analysis is to get people to understand the games they and those around them play. And then avoid getting entangled in them. Still, once people stop playing games, they often experience panic because they are no longer receiving strokes. The strokes from game playing are often plentiful and intense. In contrast, game-free living offers relatively mild strokes that are not always in abundant supply.

As Ian Stewart and Vann Joines have written in their book on TA, freedom from games “may entail the loss of some familiar sources of excitement.” Despite what many people say about how they “don’t play games” or “hate drama,” their behavioral patterns often reveal otherwise.

But by evolving beyond games, people can move onto authentic interactions and thereby become less anxious, guilt-ridden, and resentful.