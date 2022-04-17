I reflected on the mismatch between my expectations of universities, and the reality.

Then I realized: My expectations about college were flawed for a very specific reason.

I recently spoke with a friend from undergrad who studied history. My friend explained that he had read a popular history book by David McCullough. My friend saw that McCullough had cited one of his history professors in the book.

Later, my friend told his professor that he saw his name in McCullough’s book, expecting that his professor would be pleased.

Instead, the professor rolled his eyes and replied, “Ugh, how embarrassing.”

McCullough won a Pulitzer prize in 2002 for his biography of John Adams. Beyond that, though, he has written multiple bestsellers. And the response of my friend’s professor holds one answer as to why.

Before I entered undergrad, I read books and articles by my favorite professors: Steven Pinker, Joyce Benenson, Paul Bloom, Jonathan Haidt, and others. Later I read the excellent Thinking in Bets by the psychology-student-turned-poker-champion Annie Duke, as well as Jordan Peterson.

So these were my approximate models for how people at universities were like. Smart, thoughtful, open-minded. Probably left-of-center but they understood why some people might hold more conservative views.

Additionally, these thinkers had mainstream appeal. That is why someone like me in 2012, on my way to a deployment, would stumble across one of their books at an airport shop. Or encounter a widely popular lecture series from them on YouTube. This crossover appeal is why most people with a bachelor’s degree have heard of Steven Pinker and why my barber listens to Jordan Peterson lectures.

Plainly, if a thinker appeals to a wide swath of the curious public, that means they might not be representative of their peers at universities. At least not elite ones.

This was my error.

The majority of curious people do not favor many of the ideas promoted at top universities. Thus, if a thinker is interesting to many people, it is likely that this thinker has some understanding of regular people’s tastes and interests. And the ideas the thinker conveys appeals to people in a way that the ideas of their colleagues do not.

Last year, shortly after I’d written the first draft of this op-ed about Jordan Peterson after he was disinvited from Cambridge University, I walked to a local bookstore in Cambridge. The store had allotted an entire wall for Peterson’s book 12 Rules for Life. At the time, it was the number one bestselling book in the country (maybe the world). Yet he was disinvited from campus.

Expressing luxury beliefs and avant-garde ideas will curry favor among elites. But such ideas will not appeal to ordinary people. In fact, Matthew Yglesias, David Shor, Wesley Yang, among others, have each observed that expressing luxury beliefs is an effective way to obtain power in culturally elite institutions. But this strategy is met with limited success in electoral politics, where everyone, not just the highly educated, contribute to the outcome.

Another example of this is to look at movies with large discrepancies between audience and critic ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Dave Chappelle might be the most well-known example. And critics also loved “Cuties” while the audience hated it. Critics hated “Hillbilly Elegy” while the audience loved it.

If you are thinking about going to college or pursuing a line of work because you read a popular book from a thinker in that field, then bear in mind that the fact that the book was popular might imply that the thinker is not necessarily representative of that field.