I was recently at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a panel with Amna Khalid (history professor at Carleton College) and Michael Roth (president of Wesleyan University). UNC historian William Sturkey moderated the event.

I enjoyed the event, though there were a couple of additional observations I could have made (jet lag from traveling across multiple time zones in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. took a toll).

1. When I asked the audience (primarily UNC students) how many of them self-censored on campus, 80-90% raised their hands.

2. Michael Roth stated that social psychology experiments are “impossible” to replicate. Many studies in the field have not replicated, and researchers are making efforts to reform and sharpen methods, improve design, increase statistical power, recruit more participants and more diverse samples, and so on. However, plenty of studies have replicated. If you take the headlines at face value, half of social psychology studies haven’t replicated, which means many findings have, in fact, been reproduced. For what it’s worth, other disciplines are also facing reproducibility challenges, including medicine, economics, and neuroscience. This is how science progresses—identifying flaws and implementing improvements. Relatedly, it’s amusing when critics say research doesn’t replicate so we shouldn’t trust studies. Basically: Why don’t you trust studies? Because studies were done.

3. Roth said that many Yale students are on financial aid, implying that they are financially struggling. It is true that many are on financial aid, but let’s understand what this means.

The most recent data for Yale:

The university is generous, providing 100% financial aid to students from families who earn less than $65,000/year.

But very few students come from such families. The vast majority of Ivy League students come from families in the top income quintile. At Yale, more students come from families in the top 1 percent of the income scale than the entire bottom 60 percent.

The median family income of Yale students is 3X higher than the U.S. median family income. It is 5X higher than my hometown.

The percentage of students at top universities who come from poor backgrounds is well into the single digits. I am confident that, overall, these students (I know many of them—it’s a small group) are far less enthusiastic about the prevailing campus culture of self-censorship than those in the upper and upper middle class. The more money you had growing up, the better you tend to be at playing status games and performing intellectual acrobatics at an olympic level.

In short, most Yale students who are on financial aid are from the upper middle class.

Not exactly the image people have in mind of “college student on financial aid.”

If you come from an upper middle class family and attend a rich university that is covering your tuition to be there, the idea that anyone should feel remotely bad for your material circumstances is preposterous. Be real.

4. William Sturkey expressed surprise when I mentioned I had ten students in my UATX summer seminar, stating that he would never teach such small classes and never will. Small classes often facilitate attentive and tailored teaching—at Yale, I took seminars that were capped at 15 students. Cambridge is known for “supervisions,” in which an instructor teaches only one or two students at a time. Relatedly, many tenured professors have privately contacted me expressing a desire to leave their current university to work at UATX.

Overall, it was a reflective and spirited discussion. Our disagreements were expressed thoughtfully and civilly, though we also agreed on plenty of issues.

The students in the audience appeared to be engaged. During the Q&A at the end, one kid walked up to the mic with his laptop in his arms and read an essay-length question.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

Prohibition was successful in reducing alcohol consumption across the U.S. But one reason it was repealed is that cultural elites, "the shapers of mass culture," reversed the trend by making alcohol look cool to young people. Unlike with tobacco, where cultural elites sustained the stigma, they overturned it with alcohol. (source). Relative to Baby Boomers, Gen Z and Millennials are about twice as likely to have had 4 or more adverse childhood experiences before the age of 18 (e.g., abuse, neglect, household dysfunction). (source). Among elite college students, there is a 15-point gender gap in political ideology and party identification between men and women. This is 3 to 5 times larger than the political gender gap in the general population (source). Interestingly, this finding is consistent with other research indicating that sex differences increase in more affluent and egalitarian environments.

A clip by Jash Dholani from my Triggernometry appearance, where I describe how I came up with the concept of luxury beliefs: