Two recent appearances:

I spoke with John Stossel in this segment about psychology, occupational choice, and politics.

And Sarah Wilson interviewed me for her podcast, check it out on Spotify or Apple Podcast.

Some recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. In the early 18th century, the fashionable way for a gentleman to stand for his portrait was with his right hand tucked into his waistcoat. But this was later deemed vulgar because it had been adopted by the middle classes. Elites updated the rules again to retain distinction. (source: In Pursuit of Civility: Manners and Civilization in Early Modern England by Keith Thomas).

2. Eight out of 10 young Americans are ineligible to enlist in the U.S. military. Primarily due to obesity, but medical issues and criminal record are also factors. (source).

3. Meta-analysis of 58 studies finds that masculinity (independent, active, competitive, makes decisions easily, never gives up easily, self-confident, feels superior, stands up well under pressure) is linked to lower depression. (source).

Enjoy this clip from one of my favorite comedians: