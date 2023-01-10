Share

Jordan Peterson has been in the headlines recently for challenging the College of Psychologists in Ontario, a professional body threatening to revoke his clinical license unless he confesses his supposed misdeeds and agrees to undergo re-education. Jordan is one of the few public figures who does not fold at the first sign of trouble. Naturally, his fortunate economic situation has something to do with it. But there are lots of rich people who would sooner grovel than be seen as “problematic.” Something I’ve learned over the last few years is that for many people, “fuck you money” or tenure does little to nothing to prevent cowardice. Jordan, whatever his flaws, is a rare exception.

I’ve been meaning to watch his new 4-part series since it was announced last year. And finally got around to getting a DailyWire+ subscription.

Below are my highlights, notes, and reactions to the first installment of “Dragons, Monsters, and Men.” The first episode is titled “What Makes a Man?”