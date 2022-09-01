Kuala Lumpur, Mimetic Traps, Attractiveness Privilege
Some recommendations + Kuala Lumpur meetup
I’m visiting Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand for the next few weeks.
I’m hosting a meetup in KL on September 8 (Thursday) at Heli Lounge Bar at 7pm.
Address: 34 Menara KH, Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50450, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
It’s a casual, non-ticketed event. Feel free to drop by and say hi.
Links and recommendations:
How to Start a University by Pano Kanelos
If You're Scared of Competition, the World Will Eat You Alive by Jason Pargin
I Regret Being A Slut by Bridget Phetasy
The Western Elite from a Chinese Perspective by Puzhong Yao
The Corruption of Medicine by Heather Mac Donald
Mimetic Traps by Brian Timar
Three interesting findings:
Study with more than 11 thousand participants in 45 countries around the world encompassing North America, Asia, Africa, Western Europe, South America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, and other regions: Attractive men and women are viewed as relatively more intelligent, dominant, trustworthy, confident, responsible, caring, and sociable. They are also viewed as less weird and more happy. (source).
The average age of a founder of a highly profitable tech company is 42.3 years old. The media-driven belief that successful founders tend to be young is untrue—older founders consistently have higher probabilities of success. (source: Don’t Trust Your Gut by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz).
People who believe that it's wrong to have children (anti-natalists) are much more likely to score highly on Dark Triad personality traits (psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism). (source).
Thank You so much for this fascinating substack. I always learn so much.
Not at all surprised by number 3 on the list above.
I'm stubborn about number one on the list because I've known women who were deemed "gorgeous" by society and lived miserable lives. But that doesn't mean the stats were wrong - they made great first impressions. The problem with being too good looking is that the first impression is likely to be better than the impression you make when you open your mouth. Being reasonably attractive is wonderful, but being gorgeous can be an impediment, especially to one's personal life.