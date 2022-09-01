Share

Give a gift subscription

I’m visiting Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand for the next few weeks.

I’m hosting a meetup in KL on September 8 (Thursday) at Heli Lounge Bar at 7pm.

Address: 34 Menara KH, Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50450, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

It’s a casual, non-ticketed event. Feel free to drop by and say hi.

Links and recommendations:

Follow me on Instagram here . The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories

If You're Scared of Competition, the World Will Eat You Alive by Jason Pargin

Three interesting findings:

Study with more than 11 thousand participants in 45 countries around the world encompassing North America, Asia, Africa, Western Europe, South America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, and other regions: Attractive men and women are viewed as relatively more intelligent, dominant, trustworthy, confident, responsible, caring, and sociable. They are also viewed as less weird and more happy. (source).

The average age of a founder of a highly profitable tech company is 42.3 years old. The media-driven belief that successful founders tend to be young is untrue—older founders consistently have higher probabilities of success. (source: Don’t Trust Your Gut by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz).