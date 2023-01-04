Share

Three interesting findings:

1. Adolescents from non-intact families— such as single-parent, step-family, and foster families—spend about two hours more per day on their screens than teenagers who live in intact, married-parent families. (source). I suspect social media and technology is at least partially responsible for the stunning decline in drug and alcohol use, employment, and delinquent behavior among teenagers, particularly those with unstable home lives.

2. Male depression is often overlooked because depression questionnaires typically don’t ask about ‘acting out’ symptoms of depression [e.g., anger, fighting, risk-taking], and male depression is recorded instead as substance abuse disorder or criminality. (source).

3. Studies of people's life regrets find that most regrets involve social relationships and lack of social connectedness, supporting the idea of the fundamental 'need to belong' as part of our evolved nature. (source).