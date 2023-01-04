Ladylike, Envy, Male Depression
Tyler Cowen’s talk at Stanford, in which he delivered a 9 point guide for coping with the lack of academic freedom (30:00 to 36:00)
Two points that stood out from the talk:
Freedom of speech on campus is not coming back anytime soon
The free speech cause is losing in the universities, but winning in the real world
For creators and builders: My friend Jim O’Shaughnessy has launched O’Shaughnessy Fellowships
The Many Worlds of Enough by Lawrence Yeo
‘Moana,’ The Hero’s Journey, And The Future Of The Disney Princess Narrative by Faith Moore (h/t Robin Fawcett)
The 7 Tribes of Intellect by James Thompson
The internet wants to be fragmented by Noah Smith
Envy by Slava Akhmechet
Three interesting findings:
1. Adolescents from non-intact families— such as single-parent, step-family, and foster families—spend about two hours more per day on their screens than teenagers who live in intact, married-parent families. (source). I suspect social media and technology is at least partially responsible for the stunning decline in drug and alcohol use, employment, and delinquent behavior among teenagers, particularly those with unstable home lives.
2. Male depression is often overlooked because depression questionnaires typically don’t ask about ‘acting out’ symptoms of depression [e.g., anger, fighting, risk-taking], and male depression is recorded instead as substance abuse disorder or criminality. (source).
3. Studies of people's life regrets find that most regrets involve social relationships and lack of social connectedness, supporting the idea of the fundamental 'need to belong' as part of our evolved nature. (source).
Love Tyler Cohen and saw his Stanford talk but I disagree free speech is winning "in the real world." The anti-free speech and social justice view of academia has permeated HR departments and social media firms and is now extending to financial institutions like PayPal and banks. China's social credit system is being replicated in the US but by government, media, academia and firms working together.
