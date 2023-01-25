Mad Men, "Forbidden Courses," Psychological Projection
Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
I recently joined my friend Greg Owens on his podcast, where we spoke about one of our favorite TV shows: Mad Men.
Check it out here:
Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
My previous conversations with Greg here and here (along with Rory Sutherland).
Links and recommendations:
The University of Austin (UATX) “Forbidden Courses” summer applications are now live. Last summer was fun, the students really seemed to enjoy the experience. Applications open to current college students, rising college students, and recent graduates. Learn more here
Scott Sumner reviews Garrett Jones’ new book on culture and immigration
How To Create by The Last Psychiatrist (motivation for the new year)
Meaning is post-hoc. by Cody Kommers
Science in the age of selfies by Donald Geman and Stuart Geman
I was quoted in a piece by Josh Sims in Esquire titled “The Adonis Complex”: “The importance of muscularity tends to shift with culture and over time, but the idea of muscularity as an expression of masculinity has been consistent across cultures and history. The words ‘masculinity’ and ‘muscularity’ even have the same root,” notes University of Cambridge Psychologist Rob Henderson
What Can We Learn from Barnes & Noble's Surprising Turnaround? by Ted Gioia
Why moose need to shed their antlers by Jason Bite
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. In 2006, sixty-two percent of self-identified Republicans said it was “very important” that couples with children together legally marry. Today, this figure is now 36% (source). If you are a Republican who thinks people should get married if they have kids, you are no longer representative of the party.
2. Speed in processing information appears to peak at about age eighteen. Short-term memory peaks at around age twenty-five. The ability to evaluate other people’s emotional states peaks at around fifty (source).
3. Carl Jung in his 1933 book Modern Man in Search of a Soul, discussing psychological projection:
Regarding Republican views on marriage and children. I'd be interested to know how much of this shift has been caused baby boomers having grandchildren growing up with unmarried parents. The boomers wanted marriage for their children but have now come to accept that they started a family without it. I'd be curious if many of them privately still hold marriage as the gold standard for raising children. The desire for a relationship with grandchildren will cause grandparents to look past a lot of stuff they might disagree with or be critical of. The shift of white working non-college educated males into the Republican party and college educated professional white females out of the party may also be influencing this. Very interesting statistic.
I second Joe's comment below. This is caused mostly by the exit of educated women from the Republican party during their lifetimes...Although a drop of ~30% includes less educated folks as well...Boomers lived through the first major round of divorces, remember, and these were traumatic ones for Moms who had to chase alimony and child support in the 1950s and 1960s. Marriage did not seem appealing to some of these kids. I've interviewed them before.