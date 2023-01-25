I recently joined my friend Greg Owens on his podcast, where we spoke about one of our favorite TV shows: Mad Men.

Check it out here:

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. In 2006, sixty-two percent of self-identified Republicans said it was “very important” that couples with children together legally marry. Today, this figure is now 36% (source). If you are a Republican who thinks people should get married if they have kids, you are no longer representative of the party.

2. Speed in processing information appears to peak at about age eighteen. Short-term memory peaks at around age twenty-five. The ability to evaluate other people’s emotional states peaks at around fifty (source).

3. Carl Jung in his 1933 book Modern Man in Search of a Soul, discussing psychological projection: