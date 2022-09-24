At the Jamek Mosque in Kuala Lumpur with a local tour guide .

Give a gift subscription

I spent the last few weeks traveling throughout Southeast Asia.

This is my first time visiting this part of the world. I was in Kyrgyzstan (Central Asia) back in 2013, but that was for a deployment and I spent the entire time on a military base interacting only with fellow Americans.

Though I am half Korean by ancestry, I have no connection with Asian culture or heritage. It’s not an “identity” for me, in the same way that being American, or being a veteran, or being a former foster kid is.

I’ve only written one essay from the “Asian American perspective” and I felt a little bit like a fraud when I was approached to write it.