Manchester UK meetup + links and recommendations
This Saturday (November 26) at 7:30pm, Greg Owens and I are doing a meet-up at HOME cafe bar in Manchester, UK.
Address: 2 Tony Wilson Pl, Manchester M15 4FN
It’s a casual, non-ticketed event. Feel free to drop by and say hi.
Check out my earlier conversations with Greg:
Links and recommendations:
Goodbye academia, hello Substack by Erik Hoel
How Friendships Change in Adulthood by Julie Beck
Just Like Home by Helen Andrews
How to Write Usefully by Paul Graham
Productivity advice by Slava Akhmechet
Review of Lee Kuan Yew’s book From The Third World to the First (The Singapore Story) by TracingWoodgrains
Follow me on Instagram here.
Three interesting findings:
Personality predicts lifespan length. The most important traits for living a long life are high conscientiousness, positive emotionality (extraversion), low levels of hostility, and low levels of neuroticism. (source).
Today in the UK, one in five 18-34 year-olds say that they have one or fewer close friends, three times higher than in 2011-2012. Older generations now typically have far more close friends than younger groups, an inversion of historical trends. (source).
Men in cohabiting relationships are just as satisfied in their relationships as married men, but women in cohabiting relationships are much less satisfied than married women. (source).
