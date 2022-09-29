I spoke with Steve Hsu on his Manifold podcast. I’ve been reading his blog for a few years now (strongly recommended), so it was great to get to speak with him.

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Share

Give a gift subscription

On October 6th at 5:30 p.m. EST, I’ll be at the University of North Carolina speaking on a panel for their Abbey Speaker series. The topic of discussion is “Intellectual Diversity in Higher Education.”

You can register to view the livestream of the event online here.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings: