I spoke with Steve Hsu on his Manifold podcast. I’ve been reading his blog for a few years now (strongly recommended), so it was great to get to speak with him.
On October 6th at 5:30 p.m. EST, I’ll be at the University of North Carolina speaking on a panel for their Abbey Speaker series. The topic of discussion is “Intellectual Diversity in Higher Education.”
The Wizards of Mind Control: How parasites manipulate the behavior of their hosts by Laith Al-Shawaf
The Least Interesting Generation by Brett and Kate McKay
Why Is The Central Valley So Bad? by Scott Alexander
Good piece about a region of California (near where I grew up) many people are unfamiliar with.
The Puzzle of Woke Capital by Darel E. Paul
The “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” documentary on Netflix is unreal.
My preconceived notions led me to think Epstein populated his island with girls from poor Eastern European countries or something. Nope. They were American girls from broken homes and messed up families.
The Founder of Hollywood's Most Elite Sex Club Is Unhappy by Mike Sager
YouTube May Force You to Watch 10 (or More) Unskippable Ads in a Row by Ted Gioia
For anything you regularly use, it is worth paying extra (if you can) to avoid ads
Exposure to ads is inherently unpleasant
Any individual ad likely has no effect on you, but cumulatively they have some nontrivial and unpleasant impact on your psyche
Your time is important and scarce; ads steal it from you
Three interesting findings:
College students have less casual sex their similar-aged peers with lower educational attainment. In fact, “individuals attending four year colleges and universities report some of the lowest levels of casual sex.” (source).
This reflects what I have seen in my life and from my friends—hookup culture on leafy four year colleges exists but is nothing compared to what goes on in community colleges, or the military, or among young people in working and lower middle class neighborhoods. The military is an interesting one because the first few years you’re stuck on a base with zero social life outside of the guys you work with. Then, after turning 21, many guys spend literally 6 or 7 days a week going to bars and clubs after work to make up for that lost time.
In the U.S., only 14.5 percent of men are 6 feet or taller, but 33 percent of U.S. men self-report that they are at least 6 feet tall. (source).
Until the 1980s, women were more right-wing than men. In the 1990s, the pattern reversed, and women became more left-wing than men. (source).
Interesting. So you're saying I should pay for YouTube premium. I do use it a lot and fortunately could afford to do that. Am a cheapskate but that's a good way to think about money.
On point #1, I believe todays college women are far more effective at saying no to sex driven by multiple factors and the high proportion of college women from conservative immigrant families is also driving down the numbers. These women aren’t at college to party.