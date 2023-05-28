Here is my latest discussion of Succession with Richard. We cover the middle episodes all the way up to the penultimate episode of the series (episodes 5-9). Tonight will be the Succession series finale, which I’m looking forward to watching. My prediction is that Tom will be the successor.

Miami:

I’m in Miami this week. On Saturday (June 3) at 2pm I’ll be at Casa Florida 437 SW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33130. Come say hi.

Premium Tweets:

I’ve enabled Twitter subscriptions. To subscribe, go to my profile and click the upper right corner, as shown here:

Payments are done through Stripe, just like with Substack.

On Substack, I share my most fully developed thoughts. As well as book reviews and academic paper summaries and interesting ideas worth highlighting. Most of my writing here is grounded in personal experiences and empirical research.

My subscription Tweets will be different. Off-the-cuff and idiosyncratic thoughts, brief insights, stray observations, hot takes, and personal opinions. I occasionally share this stuff on my main Twitter feed, but I try not to do it very often. Many people, though, seem to enjoy when I post more unfiltered thoughts. So I figured I’d do this more regularly for the price of a cup of coffee ($4) per month.

I’ll also share spicier book excerpts and notes on what I’m reading that don’t make it onto my normal timeline. I’ll add commentary to links I post.

From the archives:

On how the way we treat our possessions extends to the way we treat beliefs.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Psychopaths are 20-25 times more likely than non-psychopaths to be in prison. 93% of adult male psychopaths in the U.S. are in prison, jail, parole, or probation. (source).

2. In 1977, a petition to the French parliament calling for the decriminalization of sex between adults and children was signed by Michel Foucault , Jean-Paul Sartre, Jacques Derrida, and Simone de Beauvoir. (source).

3. Studies of communes in the 1960s and 1970s found that communes that banned sex or communes composed of monogamous partners lasted longest. Communes that had a policy of free love—anyone can have sex with anyone, no questions asked—were the most volatile. (source).