I spoke with Alex Kaschuta about modern dating, evolutionary psychology, and many other topics. Conversation is from April 2021.

Also on Apple Podcast and Spotify.

Some recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Conspiracy theories that U.S. liberals and conservatives are equally likely to believe (source):

Dangers around GMOs are hidden from public

A secret group or organization intentionally spreads cancer and AIDS

The largest banks in the U.S. manipulate the economy for their own financial gain

The official account of the Nazi Holocaust is a lie and the number of Jewish people killed has been exaggerated on purpose

The government adds fluoride to the water supply for sinister reasons

2. Surveys in the 1940s and 1950s found that younger people were happier than older people. By 1975 age and happiness were essentially uncorrelated. By 1999, however, younger people were unhappier than older people (source: Bowling Alone by Robert Putnam).

3. Large study in England (n = 7,403) finds that people who claim to be “spiritual but not religious” are more likely to have mental health issues including drug dependency, abnormal eating attitudes, generalized anxiety disorders, and phobias (source).