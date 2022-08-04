Modern Dating, The Psychopath Capital, Spiritual but Not Religious
Podcast + some recommendations
I spoke with Alex Kaschuta about modern dating, evolutionary psychology, and many other topics. Conversation is from April 2021.
Also on Apple Podcast and Spotify.
Some recommendations:
Social Desirability as the Enemy of Truth | Bryan Caplan & Richard Hanania (CSPI Podcast)
Washington, D.C.: the Psychopath Capital of America by Derek Robertson
Stalin killed millions. A Stanford historian answers the question, was it genocide? By Cynthia Haven
Wars are won by people willing to fight for comrade and cause by Scott Atran
Ford v Ferrari (2019) is an excellent movie. No aliens, superpowers, exploding helicopters, or anything like that. You don’t have to be into cars to enjoy it, as long as you can appreciate a story about complicated friendships, rivalries, and the desire to win. Great soundtrack too
The University of Austin (UATX) is launching their Polaris Fellowship Program for young professionals. Learn more here
My friends over at MASA Chips sell tortilla chips free of seed oils; check them out here
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. Conspiracy theories that U.S. liberals and conservatives are equally likely to believe (source):
Dangers around GMOs are hidden from public
A secret group or organization intentionally spreads cancer and AIDS
The largest banks in the U.S. manipulate the economy for their own financial gain
The official account of the Nazi Holocaust is a lie and the number of Jewish people killed has been exaggerated on purpose
The government adds fluoride to the water supply for sinister reasons
2. Surveys in the 1940s and 1950s found that younger people were happier than older people. By 1975 age and happiness were essentially uncorrelated. By 1999, however, younger people were unhappier than older people (source: Bowling Alone by Robert Putnam).
3. Large study in England (n = 7,403) finds that people who claim to be “spiritual but not religious” are more likely to have mental health issues including drug dependency, abnormal eating attitudes, generalized anxiety disorders, and phobias (source).
Re decline in births...what effect do you think the 50% decline in testosterone in men since the 1950's has had on the birthrate? Men seem more feminine nowadays - the dress, expression, passivity - what is this due to? Some say that estrogens in the environment...women flushing birth control pills down the toilet have deformed fish in a number of places ....they say that after the Glastonbury festival in the UK, fish in nearby streams were found to have high levels of cocaine in their systems...how have chemicals that humans inadvertently put in the environment had an impact on mating, sociability and dating?
Very much enjoyed your interview on Andrew Yang's "Forward" especially regarding economic class and family stability.
I grew up in Detroit prior to the decimation of auto unions/the auto industry.
NAFTA was ground zero for the destruction of families and communities in Michigan's working class.
Stable families are NOT POSSIBLE without a stable source of survival.
Economic stress aggravates mental health issues, which leads to substance abuse, criminal behavior, and violence.
If we care about stable families, we need to care about stable sources of income that can be earned with dignity.
The irony of fiscal conservatives who vote to destroy/outsource living wage jobs complaining about the lack of family values cannot be overstated.
No job stability = no family stability.
No housing stability = no family stability.
The best path to stable families is stable living wage jobs and affordable housing.
If young men can't feel like "real men" by supporting a family (positive masculinity), they will feel like "real men" through hyper sexuality and violence (toxic masculinity).
Have you seen any studies to determine what happens to young men when living wage jobs are taken away from their communities? How does this affect their behavior?