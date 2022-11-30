Modern Wisdom, Art of Persuasion, Psychopaths and Violent Crime
Recent podcast appearance + links and recommendations
I recently appeared on Modern Wisdom, speaking with my good friend Chris Williamson about the male monkey dance, muscularity and attractiveness, and how men compete for status.
Check it out here:
Also on Apple Podcast and Spotify.
Links and recommendations:
How to know what you really want by Luke Burgis
How Monogamy and Incest Taboos Made the West by Richard Hanania
Uncovering the Cultural Revolution’s Awful Truths by Barbara Demick
Sex and the Academy by Cory Clark and Bo Winegard
The Art of Persuasion Hasn’t Changed in 2,000 Years by Carmine Gallo
Elon Musk Is Better Than You by Michael Huemer
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings
1. In contentious disputes with another individual, a man is nearly twice as likely to apologize if his adversary is a woman and nearly 3X more likely to physically attack if his adversary is a man. (source).
Reminds me of anecdotes friends tell me about dating apps—men seem to be particularly unkind when responding to undesirable males on the apps (telling them they are fat, pathetic, ugly, disgusting, unfuckable, etc.). Not that straight male app users are unfailingly civil when they message women, but some residual chivalry remains. Guys are just generally worse to each other across contexts.
2. Despite being only 1.2 percent of the population, psychopaths commit 30 to 40 percent of all violent crimes. (source: Understanding Psychopathy: A Biopsychosocial Perspective by Nicholas Thomson).
3. When two women are engaged in conversation, they usually face each other. And when women and men are engaged in conversation, they will often face each other. But when two men are engaged in friendly conversation, they almost always stand at an angle of about 120 degrees, so that they are nearly standing side-by-side rather than staring directly into each other’s eyes. This is likely because the only time men stare straight at each other is when they are about to engage verbal or physical conflict. (source: Friends by Robin Dunbar).
Great interview. In your discussion of tempering male aggression to keep a cohesive whole, I was reminded of CS Lewis’s argument about chivalry in Middle Ages Europe. He argued that it was particularly successful because it toned down the warrior aggression for the in-group while allowing the men to be very warrior like to the out group. Otherwise, it would just be an endless cycle of barbarians being replaced one after another. Here is his essay “The Necessity of Chivalry,” which I think parallels the ancestral hypothesis of a group having to moderate its own in-group aggression but on a society-wide scale. https://matiane.wordpress.com/2021/09/13/necessity-of-chivalry-by-c-s-lewis/
On the art of persuasion, the Democrats are 90% pathos and the Republicans are 90% logos. It is a wiring thing I think. But in the modern media entertainment time, pathos is kicking logos's ass. It sucks because objectivity is the stuff of real progress. Nobody makes optimized decisions from a position of emotional drivers.
But this playing in the emotional space is also why entertainers and artists tend to be liberal Democrats. It is also why the kids are so easy to persuade to vote for things like climate change... even though there is little science to back the claim that we are in crisis.
A society trending toward the next emotional narrative is not a healthy society... it is in fact a broken society. Adults, especially the adults in the media, are supposed to add factual context to the narrative... help the public calm down and make good decisions. But the media today does the exact opposite... it pushes the emotional trend to levels we have never seen before... it makes a mess out of everything we should be relying on the conduct ourselves in a way were real progress can be made.