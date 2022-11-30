I recently appeared on Modern Wisdom, speaking with my good friend Chris Williamson about the male monkey dance, muscularity and attractiveness, and how men compete for status.

Check it out here:

Also on Apple Podcast and Spotify.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings

1. In contentious disputes with another individual, a man is nearly twice as likely to apologize if his adversary is a woman and nearly 3X more likely to physically attack if his adversary is a man. (source).

Reminds me of anecdotes friends tell me about dating apps—men seem to be particularly unkind when responding to undesirable males on the apps (telling them they are fat, pathetic, ugly, disgusting, unfuckable, etc.). Not that straight male app users are unfailingly civil when they message women, but some residual chivalry remains. Guys are just generally worse to each other across contexts.

2. Despite being only 1.2 percent of the population, psychopaths commit 30 to 40 percent of all violent crimes. (source: Understanding Psychopathy: A Biopsychosocial Perspective by Nicholas Thomson).

3. When two women are engaged in conversation, they usually face each other. And when women and men are engaged in conversation, they will often face each other. But when two men are engaged in friendly conversation, they almost always stand at an angle of about 120 degrees, so that they are nearly standing side-by-side rather than staring directly into each other’s eyes. This is likely because the only time men stare straight at each other is when they are about to engage verbal or physical conflict. (source: Friends by Robin Dunbar).