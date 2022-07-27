My Boston Globe Op-Ed, America's Semi-Rich, Instagram
Defending academic freedom + some recommendations
My op-ed has been published in the Boston Globe.
I share my reflections as an instructor teaching at the University of Austin (UATX) “Forbidden Courses” summer program:
In response to the stifling atmosphere of many American universities, a group of academics, journalists, artists, philanthropists, and public intellectuals recently united to found a new institution: The University of Austin. This experiment in higher education is intended to foster an environment of open debate and the fearless pursuit of truth.
In June, UATX offered its inaugural “Forbidden Courses,” a noncredit summer program intended to cultivate spirited discussion about provocative questions. It featured instructors and workshop leaders including author and activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, historian Niall Ferguson, economist Deirdre McCloskey, playwright and filmmaker David Mamet, as well as others who object to the increasingly censorious culture in higher education.
I was selected to be an instructor for this program, because of my own unusual background and experience in higher education.
I was born into poverty and grew up in foster homes in Los Angeles and all around California. At 17, I fled, enlisting in the military right after high school. In 2015, I entered Yale on the GI Bill, and discovered that college was much different than what I’d anticipated. Hundreds of campus demonstrators demanded that two professors, Erika and Nicholas Christakis, be fired for defending freedom of expression. Maybe, I thought, that was just a one-off incident. But then I arrived at Cambridge University as a PhD student, and, in 2019, observed as protesters succeeded in disinviting Jordan Peterson as a visiting fellow from the university.
I described these experiences to my class at UATX, and several students slowly nodded their heads in recognition of the prevailing campus culture. I then asked the 10 students: How many of you have withheld a social or political opinion at your campus for fear of ostracism or retribution? Nine raised their hands.
You can read the whole thing here and here:
I conclude the piece by noting that my experience teaching at UATX has renewed my hope for the future of higher education. Similarly, an elite, left-of-center outlet like the Boston Globe running pieces like this helps to restore (some) of my confidence in the future of prestige media.
Some recommendations:
I love this part:" characters who work steady jobs to take care of their loved ones, which is how most poor & working class people live."
THANK YOU!!!
I lived like this for years as a single mom, caring for toddlers who were not potty trained (the preschools would not take them) in my home so that I could be home with my son.
I worked 12 hour days - 6 am to 6 pm - and made $800 a month (to qualify for food stamps & medicaid I had to lie & say I only made $730 a month).
Even after getting a masters in social work, the most I ever made was $18 an hour (this was 20 years ago, but it was still a struggle to get by).
For the past 11 years, I have been a member of the upper middle class, because my husband - who does not have a college degree - is a software engineer. As a young man in his 20's he taught himself how to code, and has worked in tech ever since the 1980's.
Also, most of the homeless people I've known are desperate to work - they will take even the most menial of jobs, some of which they do not have the physical capacity to do safely (this is especially true of homeless women).
I've begged & pleaded with severely mentally ill people to let me help them sign up for disability. They refuse. They insist they can still work if given a chance.
So many programs for the poor & mentally ill deny both their vulnerability AND their dignity.
Oddly enough, forcing people to stay sheltered preserves their dignity not only physically, but psychologically as well. Instead of admitting they need to be sheltered by the state, they can complain that they are being forced to accept shelter from the state. Especially for the men, this helps them to feel less degraded (many homeless men insist they are homeless by choice, when in fact there is nowhere else for them to go but the streets).
The Other Ones Foundation in Austin is one of the best programs for homeless people because they provide training and decent jobs for homeless people.
For those too ill to work on their own, we could provide job coaches and tax incentives for employers to provide work for those who can't function without supervision (this would be for those suffering from severe mental illness, dementia, and head trauma).
Anyway, that enough of my rant.
Thank You so much for being a sane & compassionate voice for the millions of people outside the elite professional class.