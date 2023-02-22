I recently appeared on the Nature & Nurture Podcast, hosted by Adam Omary.

Check it out here:

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Women outperform men in verbal memory, memory for pictures of things, and memory for pictures of faces. Women with IQs of 60-80 had substantially higher scores on memory for faces than men with IQs of 101-120 (source).

2. In August of 2021, 90 percent of U.S. adults who worked from home because of the pandemic guessed that at least 40 percent of other Americans did the same. In reality, only 13 percent of people worked from home (source). The laptop class has no clue how other people live. There was never a lockdown. There was just upper-middle-class people hiding while working-class people delivered things to them.

3. People were given the choice to sit quietly with their thoughts for 15 minutes or else self-administer painful electric shocks to themselves. 67 percent of men and 25 percent of women choose to shock themselves. (source).