I recently appeared on the Nature & Nurture Podcast, hosted by Adam Omary.
Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
The Temptations of Carl Schmitt by N.S. Lyons
Pmarca Guide to Career Planning by Marc Andreessen
The fairy-tale allure of conspiracies by Mary Harrington
No Hookups, No 'Talking,' and No Breakups: A Better Way to Date by Charles E. Stokes
Advice to young critics by Matt Zoller Seitz
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ and the Angst of the Striving Upper Class by Ross Douthat
1. Women outperform men in verbal memory, memory for pictures of things, and memory for pictures of faces. Women with IQs of 60-80 had substantially higher scores on memory for faces than men with IQs of 101-120 (source).
2. In August of 2021, 90 percent of U.S. adults who worked from home because of the pandemic guessed that at least 40 percent of other Americans did the same. In reality, only 13 percent of people worked from home (source). The laptop class has no clue how other people live. There was never a lockdown. There was just upper-middle-class people hiding while working-class people delivered things to them.
3. People were given the choice to sit quietly with their thoughts for 15 minutes or else self-administer painful electric shocks to themselves. 67 percent of men and 25 percent of women choose to shock themselves. (source).
