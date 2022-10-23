Share

Part 1 here.

Here are my highlights from the second half of The Daily Laws: 366 Meditations on Power, Seduction, Mastery, Strategy, and Human Nature by Robert Greene—53 lessons that stood out—along with some brief commentary.

1 “The primary law of human nature is…to deny that we have human nature, to deny that we are subject to these forces. We think, I’m not irrational, I’m not aggressive, I don’t feel envy, I’m not a narcissist. It’s always the other side…They’re the ones who are irrational and aggressive. Me? No.”

2.“Timidity is a protection we develop. If we never stick our necks out, if we never try, we will never have to suffer the consequences of failure or success…In truth, timid people are often self-absorbed, obsessed with the way people see them, and not at all saintly.”

The type of people Greene describes here echo descriptions of vulnerable narcissism. People with this trait have mixed feelings about seeking attention. They are overly excited at the prospect of positive feedback. But excessively sensitive to negative feedback. They have a high opinion of themselves, though this opinion can be thwarted if the external world does not validate it. Although vulnerable narcissists require external feedback to maintain their sense of self, they are often dissatisfied with the feedback they receive.

Vulnerable narcissists hide their aspirations and often appear modest and uninterested in social success. They react with shame or rage when their lofty ambitions are revealed and feel anxious when their exhibitionistic desires are exposed.

Vulnerable narcissists try to remain cocooned to protect their delicate self-image from ridicule. They often react with rage and/or envy when they see another person unapologetically enjoying success, attention, and so on.

3. “The problem is that we are continually judging people, wishing they were something they are not…Instead, see other people as phenomena, as neutral as comets or plants. They simply exist...Make your acceptance of human nature as radical as possible.”

4. “Most people do not want to expend the effort that goes into thinking about others…They are lazy. They want to be themselves, speak honestly, or do nothing, and justify this to themselves as stemming from some great moral choice.”

From an evolutionary psychology perspective, most human actions are “strategic” in the sense that these actions have an ultimate goal (survival and reproduction).

However, this does not mean all of human behavior is necessarily conscious, calculated, or deliberate.

Most animals act without awareness, but their behavior still has a strategic aim.

A single-celled organism is behaving “strategically” in the evolutionary sense when it swims towards nutrients, despite having no internal understanding of the reason for its behavior.

Greene’s point in this lesson is that what we do has a purpose (whether we are conscious of it or not). And people (either consciously or implicitly) attempt to decode our motives for our actions. So Greene tells you to be aware of how you come across and how others perceive you, in order to better serve your goals.

Knowledge of our own intentions might be debilitating, though. The evolutionary biologist Robert Trivers developed the idea of self-deception. The idea is that the best way to deceive others about our intentions is to believe that what we are doing is sincere. If you come to understand that the reasons why you do something is not for moral or uplifting reasons but for selfish ones, such knowledge may undermine your goals because you become less persuasive.

Similarly, the evolutionary psychiatrist Randolph Nesse has suggested that the defensive mechanism of repression (burying mental content that causes painful emotions) may be an adaptation to inhibit mental pain in the same way the endorphin system limits physical pain. If you feel guilty for performing certain actions for selfish reasons (e.g., mocking someone to reduce their status relative to yours), repression kicks in and instead you believe you are doing them for more honorable ones (e.g., mocking someone to teach them a valuable lesson about humility).

So is self-knowledge and conscious (as opposed to unconscious) awareness of our strategic motives beneficial?

I think of it as J-shaped curve.

Being oblivious makes you relatively capable of attaining your desires (most humans and all other organisms exist at this part of the J curve; not a bad place to be). Then, once you start to gain awareness of your inner drives and ambitions and how others perceive you, you become more self-conscious and less effective. But as you continue to learn and grow and reach a point of internalizing your newfound knowledge, you level up and reach your highest point of effectiveness.

Fighting works this way, too. When you act on instinct, you can be a fairly capable (if sloppy) combatant. When you have trained for a few weeks and try to implement your new skills, you second-guess yourself (“Am I throwing this punch properly?”) and get wrecked. But when you attain some level of mastery, you revert back to instinct, executing your abilities that have sharpened and refined through thousands of hours of training.

A quote from Bruce Lee:

“Before I learned martial arts, a punch was just a punch, a kick was just a kick. When I studied martial arts, a punch was no longer just a punch, a kick was no longer just a kick. Now that I understand martial arts, a punch is just a punch, a kick is just a kick.”

You can apply this to many other human endeavors.

5. “Play with ambiguity…show attributes that go against your physical appearance, creating depth and mystery. If you have a sweet face and an innocent air, let out hints of something dark, even vaguely cruel in your character. It is not advertised in your words, but in your manner. Do not worry if this underquality is a negative one…people will be drawn to the enigma anyway, and pure goodness is rarely seductive. No one is naturally mysterious, at least not for long; mystery is something you have to work at.”

6. “Normally we try to charm people with our own ideas, showing ourselves in the best light…In a world where people are increasingly self-absorbed, this only has the effect of making others turn more inward…The royal road to influence and power is to go the opposite direction: Put the focus on others. Let them do the talking. Let them be the stars of the show…Such attention is so rare in this world and people are so hungry for it.”

7. “The quickest way to secure people’s minds is by demonstrating, as simply as possible, how an action will benefit them. Self-interest is the strongest motive of all…The causes that work best use a noble veneer to cover a blatant appeal to self-interest.”

8. “The power of verbal argument is extremely limited, and often accomplishes the opposite of what is intended. As Gracián remarks, ‘The truth is generally seen, rarely heard’…demonstrate your ideas through action.”

When I was a kid, my middle-aged boxing coach showed me an old photo of himself when he was much younger. “Normally,” he said, “I say never take fitness advice from people who aren’t in better shape than you.” He patted his round stomach. “But I’ll caveat it and say it’s okay to take workout advice from guys used to be in better shape than you.”

9. “Think of people's ego and vanity as a kind of front. When they are attacking you and you don't know why, it is often because you have inadvertently threatened their ego...Whenever possible, work to make people feel secure about themselves.”

10. “No persuader can hope to succeed without mastering the language and art of insinuation. Slips of the tongue, apparently inadvertent ‘sleep on it’ comments, alluring references, statements for which you quickly apologize—all of these have immense insinuating power…Because of the lack of suggestion and ambiguity in daily life, the person who uses them suddenly seems to have something alluring and full of promise.”

People are generally what they seem. Part of the reason stories (books, movies, TV, etc.) are so appealing is because of the subtext and hidden meanings. People are so desperate for it that they read too much into the most inane comments of public figures, hoping these people are more than they appear to be.

11. “Machiavelli craved the power to spread his ideas…he knew that the powerful are often reluctant to take advice, particularly from someone apparently beneath them…To win over the resistant and ambivalent, Machiavelli…filled his books with indispensable advice—practical ideas on how to get power, stay in power, protect one’s power…Next, Machiavelli stitched historical anecdotes…to illustrate his ideas. People like to be shown ways to fancy themselves modern Caesars and Medicis, and they like to be entertained by a good story…Finally, Machiavelli used stark, unadorned language…You may have brilliant ideas, the kind that could revolutionize the world, but unless you can express them effectively, they will have no force.”

Greene may be describing his own books here as well. He has been described as the “modern Machiavelli.”

12. “When people are rigid in their opposition to something, it stems from a deep fear of change and the uncertainty it could bring. They must have everything on their terms and feel in control. You play into their hands if you try with all your advice to encourage change—it gives them something to react against and justifies their rigidity. They become more stubborn. Stop fighting with such people and use the actual nature of their rigid behavior to effect a gentle change…the essence of reverse psychology.”

Determine where their rigidity and your goals might align.

In The 48 Laws of Power, Greene has written:

“Use surrender to gain access to your enemy. Learn his ways, insinuate yourself with him slowly, outwardly conform to his customs, but inwardly maintain your own culture.”

Relatedly, there is a great quote from Robert Downey Jr. “Listen, smile, agree, and then do whatever the fuck you were gonna do anyway.” Oftentimes, people feel more powerful when others agree with them but then behave otherwise, than when others disagree with them but behave in a desired way.

13. “A heckler once interrupted Nikita Khrushchev in the middle of a speech in which he was denouncing the crimes of Stalin. ‘You were a colleague of Stalin’s,’ the heckler yelled, ‘why didn’t you stop him then?’ Khrushchev apparently could not see the heckler and barked out, ‘Who said that?’ No hand went up….After a few seconds of tense silence, Khrushchev finally said in a quiet voice, ‘Now you know why I didn’t stop him.’ Instead of arguing…he made them feel the paranoia, the fear of speaking up, the terror of confronting the leader…no more argument was necessary…Your goal must be to make them literally and physically feel your meaning, rather than pouring words over them.”

Show, don’t tell.

14. “One of the perverse parts of human nature is that we always desire what we don’t have. We look on the other side of the fence—the grass is always greener, the neighbor has a better car…We’re always desiring what other people have. We think what we don’t have is better…When we actually attain something, it’s not such a great feeling. The importance of desire is to always be pursuing something, something outside of ourselves. We want what is unfamiliar…what is transgressive, what is taboo, what other people don’t have, what is new or fresh…which is what I did with The 48 Laws of Power. When you pick up that book, you feel like you’re doing something a little bit dirty and nasty…when [a person or object] is distant and alluring and mysterious…that sparks our desire. That’s the key to any sort of marketing or soft sell.”

When I launched the first version of my newsletter in early 2020, I would post the link on Twitter and imply that it contained forbidden information. Nowadays, acknowledging that humans have a nature, and that is relatively unmalleable, is taboo in many circles of polite society.

15. “We live with a perpetual armor around ourselves to defend against change and the intrusive actions of friends and rivals…Constantly butting up against these resistances will cost you a lot of energy. One of the most important things to realize about people, though, is that they all have a weakness, some part of their psychological armor that will…bend to your will if you find it and push on it. Some wear their weaknesses openly, others disguise them.”

Broadly speaking, people are not as good at disguising their weaknesses and deceiving others as they think. If you want to obtain this type of information about people, observe them closely, speak with them without judgment, gently elicit perspectives from those who spend a lot of time with them, and you will learn a lot about their motivations and anxieties. Often more than they themselves are aware of.

16. “When you try to convince people of something, one of three things will happen. First, you might inadvertently challenge a particular aspect of their self-opinion. Second, you can leave their self-opinion in a neutral position—neither challenged nor confirmed. Third, you can actively confirm their self-opinion. In this case, you are fulfilling one of people’s greatest emotional needs. We can imagine that we are independent, intelligent, decent, and self-reliant, but only other people can truly confirm this for us. And in a harsh and competitive world in which we are all prone to continual self-doubt, we almost never get this validation that we crave…When you give it to people, you will have the magical effect that…will make people relax.”

Oftentimes, though, people need to feel validated in a way that fulfills multiple needs. For example, the desire to feel both independent and smart. If you just tell such a person that he is a non-conformist, he may just smile and express mild appreciation. If you say this person reminds you of a young Alan Turing, convey an anecdote from Turing’s past, and explain how it reminds you of the person before you, it will have a much larger effect.

Telling people how they remind you of this or that great thinker or historical figure is a useful approach in other circumstances. Sometimes in classes I’ve taught, students have said things that were way off the mark, indicating that they either didn’t do the reading or didn’t understand it. It’s a tricky situation, because if you are too stern in pointing it out, this will deflate them and they may be less likely to engage in the material and speak up in future sessions. Instead, saying “I didn’t necessarily get that from this paper, but what said reminds me of something B.F. Skinner wrote…” and then returning to your main point can work wonders. It sustains the students’ confidence (“you have similar thoughts as [high-status figure]”) while simultaneously informing them that they misunderstood the assigned reading. Of course, you have to think on your feet and be honest in which thinkers the students’ words are echoing, and not just make it up. It only works if you know your field and know what you’re talking about.

17. “Come to terms with your own self-opinion…try to have some ironic distance from it. Make yourself aware of its existence and how it operates within you. Come to terms with the fact that you are not as free and autonomous as you like to believe. You do conform to the opinions of the groups you belong to; you do buy products because of subliminal influence; you can be manipulated. Realize as well that you are not as good as the idealized image of your self-opinion. Like everyone else, you can be quite self-absorbed and obsessed with your own agenda.”

Often we learn a new fact or concept or discover something new about how people are, and apply it to others rather than ourselves. In Thinking, Fast and Slow (which, despite some of its flaws in light of the replication crisis, is still well worth reading—it completely changed how I view the world) Daniel Kahneman has written:

“The test of learning psychology is whether your understanding of situations you encounter has changed, not whether you have learned a new fact.”

The test of learning psychology also entails, in my view, whether you are able to turn the lessons toward yourself.

18. “Too often there is a chasm between our ideas and knowledge on the one hand and our actual experience on the other. We absorb trivia and information that take up mental space but get us nowhere…We also have many rich experiences that we do not analyze enough…Strategy requires a constant contact between the two realms…Events in life mean nothing if you do not reflect on them in a deep way, and ideas from books are pointless if they have no application to life as you live it.”

This echoes how grand strategy is defined by the historian (and my former professor) John Lewis Gaddis in his book On Grand Strategy:

“The alignment of potentially unlimited aspirations with necessarily limited capabilities…Whatever balance you strike, there’ll be a link between what’s real and what’s imagined.”

Linking the abstract and the concrete. Your life experiences are fleeting, information you read tends to fade, your vision for your future is lofty but unclear. Grand strategy involves drawing useful and actionable information from the trials of our lives and the information we consume to construct a firm bridge between our existing reality and our imagined future.

19. “Far more harm is caused in this world by stupidity and incompetence than outright evil. Those who are overtly evil can be combated, because they are easy to recognize and fight against. The incompetent and stupid are far more dangerous because we are never quite sure where they are leading us, until it is too late.”

20. “Most of us in life are tacticians, not strategists. We become so enmeshed in the conflicts we face that we can think only of how to get what we want in the battle we are currently facing. To think strategically is difficult and unnatural. You may think you are being strategic, but in all likelihood you are merely being tactical. To have the power that only strategy can bring, you must be able to elevate yourself above the battlefield, to focus on your long-term objectives…Keeping your overall goals in mind, it becomes much easier to decide when to fight and when to walk away. That makes the tactical decisions of daily life much simpler…Tactical people are heavy and stuck in the ground; strategists are light on their feet and can see far and wide.”

I heard that Elon Musk has a single overarching question for SpaceX-related decisions: “How does this get us closer to Mars?” This has the effect of sharpening and clarifying the stakes and relevance for each situation that arises.

What is your Mars?

21. “It is the nature of power to present a forceful front, to seem menacing and intimidating, strong and decisive. But this outward display is often exaggerated or even downright deceptive, since power does not dare show its weaknesses…it is crucial not to be misled by the intimidating or dazzling exterior, mistaking the outward appearance for what sets it in motion. You will probably have to take several steps, one by one, to uncover this ultimate power source, peeling away layer after layer.”

22. “In tactical hell…you are constantly reacting to the moves of this or that person, embroiled in their dramas and emotions, going around in circles. The only solution is to back out temporarily or permanently from these battles…You need some detachment and perspective. Get your ego to calm down. Remind yourself that winning an argument or proving your point really gets you nowhere in the long run. Win through your actions, not your words…Create a ladder of values and priorities in your life, reminding yourself of what really matters to you. If you determine that a particular battle is in fact in important, with a greater sense of detachment you can now plot a more strategic response.”

23. “The essence of strategy is not to carry out a brilliant plan that proceeds in steps; it is to put yourself in situations where you have more options than the enemy does. Instead of grasping at Option A as the single right answer, true strategy is positioning yourself to do A, B, or C depending on the circumstances…strategic depth of thinking, as opposed to formulaic thinking…Rid yourself of the illusion that strategy is a series of steps to be followed toward a goal.”

24. “According to the cosmology of the ancient Greeks, the gods were thought to have complete vision into the future…heroes, such as Odysseus, who were able to look beyond the present and plan several steps ahead, seemed to defy fate, to approximate the gods in their ability to determine the future. The comparison is still valid—those among us who think further ahead and patiently bring their plans to fruition seem to have a godlike power…most people are too imprisoned in the moment to plan with this kind of foresight…Overcome the natural tendency to react to things as they happen, and instead train yourself to step back, imagine the larger things taking shape just beyond your immediate vision.”

What you see is not all there is. People have a tendency to jump to conclusions on the basis of limited information. This is even more foolish when people form their beliefs with information that another entity with its own agenda has carefully chosen to show you (e.g., press, social media, content creators carefully editing videos to optimize for virality). It’s well worth asking yourself, what am I not seeing?

25. “The problem faced by those of us who live in societies of abundance is that we lose a sense of limit. Abundance makes us rich in dreams…But it makes us poor in reality. It makes us soft and decadent, bored with what we have and in need of constant shocks to remind us that we are alive.”

When life gets too comfortable, many people inflict unpleasant experiences on themselves. So many white collar guys I know are running 10-20 miles a day or training for a tough mudder or getting into micro-dosing or psychedelics. Back when I was washing dishes for minimum wage the idea of an “ice bath” would have been hilarious. But now…I’d give it a try.

On Loveline, Dr. Drew and Adam Carolla would occasionally speak to dominatrixes, and these women said that most of their clients were rich guys. Executives, politicians, attorneys. Carolla said this is because blue collar guys who do physical labor all day don’t want to pay someone to humiliate and abuse them, but for those who spend their days making high-stakes decisions in an office, it feels good to let someone else take control. Relatedly, the psychologist Roy Baumeister has suggested that masochism is a form of “escape from the self,” or a way of reducing the burden of self-awareness by relinquishing autonomy. He cites research indicating that among men who visit escorts, there are far more masochists than sadists. And at BDSM parties, it is far more likely that people grumble that there aren’t enough sadists than that there aren’t enough masochists.

26. “Stop thinking of time as an abstraction: in reality, beginning the minute you are born, time is all you have. It is your only true commodity.”

At a certain age and income level, it is wiser to spend money to save time rather than spending time to save money.

Back when I was 22, my instructor at Airman Leadership School (mandatory training to become a non-commissioned officer) was a Filipino American guy who had served time in prison. He later reformed himself, got really into mindset/self-help stuff, and managed to get a waiver to enlist. One day after class, he told me to get a cleaner for my apartment. I asked whether it was a good use of money. He replied by asking “How much is your time worth?” I hired a cleaner.

27. “In ancient Rome, a group of men loyal to the Republic feared that Julius Caesar was going to make his dictatorship permanent and establish a monarchy. In 44 B.C. they decided to assassinate him, thereby restoring the Republic. In the ensuing chaos and power vacuum Caesar’s great nephew Octavius quickly rose to the top, assumed power, and permanently ended the Republic by establishing a de facto monarchy. After Caesar’s death it came out that he had never intended to create a monarchical system. The conspirators brought about precisely what they had tried to stop. Invariably, in these cases, people’s thinking is remarkably lazy: kill Caesar and the Republic returns, action A leads to result B. Understand: Any phenomenon in the world is by nature complex. The people you deal with are equally complex. Any action sets off a limitless chain of reactions. It is never so simple as A leads to B. B will lead to C, to D, and beyond. Other actors will be pulled into the drama and it is hard to predict their motivations and responses.”

Cassius, Brutus, and the other conspirators who assassinated Caesar were tacticians, not strategists. Consider the downstream consequences of your actions rather than the immediate possible gains.

28. “It is always easier to argue from the negative side–criticizing other people’s actions, dissecting their motives, etc. And that is why most people will opt for this. If they had to describe a positive vision of what they want in the world, or how they would accomplish a particular task, this would open them up to all kinds of attacks and criticisms. It takes effort and thought to establish a positive position. It takes less effort to work on what other people have done, and poke endless holes. It also makes you look tough and insightful, because people delight in hearing someone tear an idea apart.”

This is one reason people who haven’t read my advice have deemed Twitter a “toxic” platform. It’s not toxic if you use it properly. But it does reveal the truth of Greene’s observation.

29. “Wise generals through the ages have learned to begin by examining the means they have at hand and then to develop their strategy...Dreaming first of what you want and then trying to find the means to reach it is a recipe for exhaustion, waste, and defeat.”

Understanding how your available resources can achieve your unrealized ambitions is the essence of grand strategy.

30. “The problem that many of us face is that we have great dreams and ambitions...The piecemeal strategy is the perfect antidote to our natural impatience...taking small steps makes them seem realizable. There is nothing more therapeutic than action.”

If you don’t want to work out, just do the warmup. If you don’t want to warm up, just put on your gym shoes.

If you don’t want to write, just edit. If you don’t want to edit, just review your work. If you don’t want to review your work, just open the document.

It’s sad, but these little mental tricks work.

31. “So much of power is not what you do but what you do not do—the rash and foolish actions that you refrain from before they get you into trouble.”

I have written that much of the benefit of the military for me wasn’t that it led me to do smart things; rather, it prevented me from doing dumb things. The environment is so rigid, especially during a recruit’s first couple of years, that it dramatically increases the amount of friction to do something catastrophically stupid.

32. “Success tends to go to your head and make you emotional. Feeling invulnerable, you make aggressive moves that ultimately undo the victory you have gained…The powerful vary their rhythms and patterns, change course, adapt to circumstance…and come to a kind of mental halt when they have attained success. They steady themselves, give themselves the space to reflect on what has happened, examine the role of circumstance and luck in their success.”

33. “We have labored under so many illusions about the human animal…We have found any signs of our primitive nature and our animal roots deeply distressing, something to deny and repress. We have covered up our darker impulses with all kinds of excuses and rationalizations, making it easier for some people to get away with the most unpleasant behavior.”

A widespread belief is that all people are naturally good, and that bad behavior must be the fault of society or impersonal forces or some other independent variable. This belief creates the conditions that allows the dark personalities among us to continue their predations.

34. “We humans have a dirty little secret…the secret is that all of us, to some degree, are in pain. It’s a pain that we don’t discuss or even understand. The source of this pain is other people…our often disappointing, superficial, unsatisfactory relationships…leading to a lot of loneliness. It comes in the form of bad choices for associates and partners—leading to…struggle and messy breakups. It comes from letting some toxic narcissist into our life…it also comes from our inability to persuade, to move people, to influence them, to get them interested in our ideas—generating feelings of frustration and anger…We only see the surface phenomenon—the loneliness or the depression or physical ailment. We don’t see the underlying source. And sometimes we’re not even aware that we suffer from loneliness.”

Sociometric status (respect and admiration from peers) is a far stronger predictor of happiness than socioeconomic status. In fact, being liked and held in high esteem is often the main reason people pursue money and worldly success in the first place.

35. “Do not preach to the public—that never works...The audience may focus superficially on the content or moral you are preaching, but they are really absorbing the visuals...Images are more seductive than words.”

There is a reason advertisements will often simply place the product next to an image of a famous and attractive celebrity.

36. “You might be tempted to imagine that this knowledge of human nature is a bit old-fashioned. After all…we are now so sophisticated and technologically advanced, so progressive and enlightened; we have moved well beyond our primitive roots; we are in the process of rewriting our nature. But the truth is in fact the opposite—we have never been more in thrall of human nature and its destructive potential than now…Look at aggression that is now openly displayed in the virtual world, where it is so much easier to play out our shadow sides without repercussions. Notice how our propensities to compare ourselves with others, to feel envy, and to seek status through attention have only become intensified with our ability to communicate so quickly with so many people…The potential for mayhem stemming from the primitive side of our nature has only increased…Refusing to come to terms with human nature simply means that you are dooming yourself to patterns beyond your control and to feelings of confusion and helplessness.”

In the 1970s, the renowned psychologist Daniel Kahneman delivered a speech titled “Cognitive Limitations and Public Decision Making.” He expressed his concern about “an organism equipped with an affective and hormonal system not much different from that of the jungle rat being given the ability to destroy every living thing by pushing a few buttons.”

But such an organism is also capable of self-awareness, of giving an informed speech outlining the limitations of his own species. That ability might be what prevents humanity from perishing.

37. “Come to terms with the fact that 95% of your ideas and opinions are not your own—they come from what other people have taught you, from what you're reading on the internet, from what other people are saying...You're a conformist. That's who you are…only by throwing some light on yourself…can you begin to question and overcome…Don’t assume that…you feel something, and it’s right just because you feel it…Ask yourself, ‘Where did I pick up this belief?””

38. “Rational people can readily admit their own irrational tendencies and the need to be vigilant. On the other hand, irrational people become highly emotional when challenged about the emotional roots of their decisions.”

39. “The incurably unhappy and unstable have a particularly strong infecting power because their characters and emotions are so intense. They often present themselves as victims, making it difficult, at first, to see their miseries as self-inflicted.”

40. “We humans tend to be incredibly conventional…We’re afraid to think for ourselves. The classic example of this cowardice in thinking comes from academics—the people who are supposed to be the most brilliant thinkers of all—many of whom have been largely indoctrinated in a particular way of looking at the world, filled with jargon and orthodoxies…everything they write, everything they see, everything they think about is in that little bubble that they have been inculcated with.”

41. “Of all human emotions, none is uglier or more elusive than envy, the sensation that others have more of what we want—possessions, attention, respect…And so as soon as we feel the initial pangs of envy, we are motivated to disguise it to ourselves—it is not envy we feel but unfairness at the distribution of goods or attention, resentment at this unfairness, even anger…Sitting with one’s envy over a long period of time can be painful and frustrating. Feeling righteous indignation against the envied person, however, can be invigorating. Acting on that envy, doing something to harm the other person, brings satisfaction, although the satisfaction is short lived because enviers always find something new to envy.”

Envy is indeed a dispositional trait. Some people are more prone to it than others.

Young adults experience envy more frequently than older adults. This link remains even when controlling for education and income.

Bertrand Russell on envy:

“You may envy Napoleon. But Napoleon envied Caesar, Caesar envied Alexander, and Alexander envied Hercules, who never existed. You can get away from envy by avoiding comparisons with those you imagine, perhaps falsely, to be more fortunate than yourself.”

Elsewhere, Greene has written:

“You normally focus on those who seem to have more than you, but it would be wiser to look at those who have less...gratitude is the best antidote to envy...Gratitude is a muscle that requires exercise or it will atrophy.”

42. “The root of the Latin word for envy, Invidia, means ‘to look through, to probe with the eyes like a dagger.’ The German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer devised a quick way to test for envy. Tell suspected enviers some good news about yourself—a promotion, a new and exciting love interest, a book contract. You will notice a very quick expression of disappointment. Their tone of voice as they congratulate you will betray some tension and strain. Equally, tell them some misfortune of yours and notice the uncontrollable microexpression of joy in your pain, what is commonly known as schadenfreude. Their eyes light up for a fleeting second. People who are envious cannot help feeling some glee when they hear of the bad luck of those they envy.”

Avoiding envy and its attendant dangers is a key reason why people will often conceal or downplay good news about themselves.

43. “We humans cannot avoid trying to influence others. Everything we say or do is examined and interpreted by others for clues as to our intentions. As social animals we cannot avoid constantly playing the game, whether we are conscious of this or not…Since the game is unavoidable, better to be skillful at it than in denial.”

44. “It is always the other who is belligerent, who starts things...This is a profound misconception of human nature. Aggression is a tendency latent in every human...We became the preeminent animal on the planet precisely because of our aggressive energy, supplemented by our intelligence and cunning.”

Throughout evolutionary history, humans and their ancestors have been both predators and prey. This might explain some of our ambivalence about our nature, and whether we are “innately” good or evil.

45. “The truth is that nothing in life is ever so simple. People are invariably a mix of good and bad qualities...Their intentions in doing something can be helpful and harmful to us at the same time, a result of their ambivalent feelings towards us.”

46. “People tend to hide their problems...We only see and hear of their triumphs, their new relationships, their brilliant ideas that will land them a goldmine...Nothing is ever so perfect as it seems....look behind the glittering facade people present.”

47. “Do not imagine that the more extreme types of irrationality have somehow been overcome through progress and enlightenment. Throughout history we witness continual cycles of rising and falling levels of the irrational. The great golden age of Pericles, with its philosophers and its first stirrings of the scientific spirit, was followed by an age of superstition, cults, and intolerance. This same phenomenon happened after the Italian renaissance…this cycle is bound to recur again and again...part of human nature.”

This is reminiscent of the cyclical stages of history according to Italian philosopher Giambattista Vico (1668-1774), who wrote that all cultures are destined to pass through the same recurring cycles: from savagery to barbarism to oligarchy, followed by plutocracy, democracy, freedom of speech, and then skepticism to decadence. A gradual shift from devout religiosity, severity, and discipline to growing permissiveness and luxury to collapse.

48. “Most people operate in a whirlpool of emotions, constantly reacting, churning up squabbles and conflicts. Your self-control and autonomy will infuriate them. They will try to draw you into the whirlpool, begging you to take sides in their endless battles.”

49. “Whenever anything goes wrong, it is human nature to blame this person or that. Let other people engage in such stupidity...you yourself are largely the agent of anything bad that happens to you...when something goes wrong, look deep into yourself.”

Even if something bad happens to you and it is not your fault, it is still your responsibility. Perhaps you can’t be blamed for your misfortunes. But you can be held responsible if you do nothing to improve your circumstances, particularly when the catastrophes that befell you begin to affect others. When I was a foster kid facing my impending high school graduation and realizing I had no prospects in my increasingly desperate life, I didn’t ask, “Who is at fault for this, who can I blame?” Instead, I asked, “what can I do to improve my circumstances as quickly as possible?”

50. “Instead of merely congratulating other people on their good fortune, something easy to do and easily forgotten…actively try to feel their joy, as a form of empathy…Internalize other people’s joy. In doing so, we increase our own capacity to feel this emotion in relation to our own experiences.”

51. “If you stay too long in the imagination phase, what you create will be grandiose and detached from reality. If you only listen to feedback and try to make the work a complete reflection of what others tell you, the work will be conventional and flat.”

52. “The greatest danger you face is your general assumption that you really understand people and that you can quickly judge and categorize them. Instead, you must begin with the assumption that you are ignorant and that you have natural biases that will make you judge people incorrectly. The people around you present a mask that suits their purposes. You mistake the mask for reality.”

As I mentioned in Part 1, I am skeptical that such statements apply to everyone. Most people are open books—what you see is what you get. It takes too much effort to constantly be something you’re not, and most people don’t have the ability to deceive others for a lengthy period of time. But a small percentage of people are indeed gifted at wearing masks.

53.“In cultures around the world, they created rituals...awareness of magnificent forces that transcend the human...In our culture we do not easily find such guides...the media that dominates our minds gluts us on trivia and exaggerated dramas of the moment.”