Delroy Paulhus, a professor of psychology, was recently interviewed on the Stanford Psychology Podcast hosted by Eric Neumann. Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Paulhus is most known for co-creating the term “Dark Triad,” a constellation of personality traits encompassing sub-clinical psychopathy, sub-clinical narcissism, and Machiavellianism.

Below are my highlights, notes, and reactions.