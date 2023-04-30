Share

Give a gift subscription

I recently spoke with Dr. Drew on his podcast:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

From the archives:

The luxury belief class promotes poisonous messages in their aim to erode the remaining bonds in working class communities. Don’t listen to them.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Among 46 countries around the world, the U.S. media is the least trusted by its own citizens. Here are a few countries from the survey, with figures indicating what percentage of people trust their country’s media most of the time (source):

Finland: 65%

Thailand: 50%

Singapore: 45%

Italy: 40%

Mexico: 37%

UK: 36%

Greece: 32%

United States: 29%

2. Men are judged most attractive when they display pride and least attractive when they display happiness, whereas women are judged most attractive by displaying happiness and least attractive by displaying pride. Younger women rate male shame expressions as more attractive than male happiness expressions (source). Relatedly, an OKCupid analysis found that men’s photos are judged most attractive when they look away from the camera and don’t smile (source).

3. Despite being just 35% of the U.S. population, college graduates make up nearly 80% of people who regularly run for exercise (source).