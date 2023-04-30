Oedipus Trap, Evolved Uniqueness, Shame and Pride
Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
I recently spoke with Dr. Drew on his podcast:
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
The luxury belief class promotes poisonous messages in their aim to erode the remaining bonds in working class communities. Don’t listen to them.
Three interesting findings:
1. Among 46 countries around the world, the U.S. media is the least trusted by its own citizens. Here are a few countries from the survey, with figures indicating what percentage of people trust their country’s media most of the time (source):
Finland: 65%
Thailand: 50%
Singapore: 45%
Italy: 40%
Mexico: 37%
UK: 36%
Greece: 32%
United States: 29%
2. Men are judged most attractive when they display pride and least attractive when they display happiness, whereas women are judged most attractive by displaying happiness and least attractive by displaying pride. Younger women rate male shame expressions as more attractive than male happiness expressions (source). Relatedly, an OKCupid analysis found that men’s photos are judged most attractive when they look away from the camera and don’t smile (source).
3. Despite being just 35% of the U.S. population, college graduates make up nearly 80% of people who regularly run for exercise (source).
Women who dislike happiness in a man may be the majority, but it’s toxic to cater to them.
There is a biblical story of King David, returning in a triumphal procession after a great victory, dancing and whirling out of pure joy and gratitude to God. One of his wives, Michal, a princess and the daughter of David’s predecessor, despises him for this display and openly calls him out for his lack of dignity. The king responds by rebuking her sharply, and he never sleeps with her again.