On the Edge, Hollywood Marxism, Human Infants
Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
I recently spoke with former BBC journalist Andrew Gold on his On the Edge podcast:
Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Links and recommendations:
My friend David Perell and Johnathan Bi have been doing superb work with their series on René Girard (I shared some excerpts on Twitter here)
‘Universities shouldn’t be safe spaces’: Rory Sutherland and Slavoj Žižek on cancel culture, futurism and Hollywood Marxism
Can running actually help you think creatively? by Annalise Mantz
Some of my best ideas have come while in motion, whether running, rowing, or during long walks
Diversity and Its Limits by Charles Murray
Staying Smart in a Smart World: A Conversation with Gerd Gigerenzer
Why Aren’t Academic Philosophers Wise? By Eric Schwitzgebel
Alex Perez on the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Baseball, Growing Up Cuban-American in Miami & Saying Goodbye to the Literary Community
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. In a large stakes one-shot Prisoner's Dilemma game, men under thirty are much more likely to defect than women under thirty. But women over fifty are much more likely to defect than men over fifty (source). One possible explanation is that being in a desirable/advantageous position makes people more generous and trusting. Younger women and older men tend to be more highly regarded relative to younger men and older women, respectively.
2. Human infants emit a chemical called hexadecanal, or HEX from their scalp. It appears to contribute to the regulation of aggression. Mothers who smell it become more aggressive. Fathers who smell it become less aggressive. The researchers discuss prior research indicating that maternal aggression is typically directed against intruders, whereas paternal aggression is often a threat to the mother and child (source). Thus, babies evolved a mechanism to enhance their odds of survival by manipulating parental behavior in opposite directions.
3. Negative beliefs about the world (that it's dangerous, cut-throat, getting worse, etc.) is associated with less career success, worse health, reduced life satisfaction, increased depression symptoms, and increased likelihood of having attempted suicide. (source).
Five days left to get 30% off premium membership:
Loved the piece by Murray reviewing Mounk's book "The Great Experiment". Agree 100% with Murray that Mounk missed very important pieces. Frankly, there are no good examples for a country like the US to thrive with so much ethnic diversity. It was our economy that saved us... a thriving middle class where the core was stable and thus the diversity would naturally be drawn to assimilate to the core. We weakened the core and now the tribes are formed to compete against each other.