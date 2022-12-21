I recently spoke with former BBC journalist Andrew Gold on his On the Edge podcast:

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. In a large stakes one-shot Prisoner's Dilemma game, men under thirty are much more likely to defect than women under thirty. But women over fifty are much more likely to defect than men over fifty (source). One possible explanation is that being in a desirable/advantageous position makes people more generous and trusting. Younger women and older men tend to be more highly regarded relative to younger men and older women, respectively.

2. Human infants emit a chemical called hexadecanal, or HEX from their scalp. It appears to contribute to the regulation of aggression. Mothers who smell it become more aggressive. Fathers who smell it become less aggressive. The researchers discuss prior research indicating that maternal aggression is typically directed against intruders, whereas paternal aggression is often a threat to the mother and child (source). Thus, babies evolved a mechanism to enhance their odds of survival by manipulating parental behavior in opposite directions.

3. Negative beliefs about the world (that it's dangerous, cut-throat, getting worse, etc.) is associated with less career success, worse health, reduced life satisfaction, increased depression symptoms, and increased likelihood of having attempted suicide. (source).

