Final Dahmer discussion + links
The third and final installment of my discussion with Richard Hanania about the recent Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Among other things, we spoke about the class-coded nature of the "true crime" genre, and how other genres are geared for affluent viewers. You’ll have to be a paid member of Richard’s Substack to access the whole thing. Don’t worry—Richard is sending me half the proceeds. Do sign up.
Audio version here.
Our first two conversations are unlocked and freely accessible. Part 1 here and part 2 here.
Links and recommendations:
I’ve so far watched two episodes of the new season of HBO’s The White Lotus. These type of shows are targeted explicitly at upper middle class viewers. The characters in the series are the kind of people who would watch it. Richard and I will record a review soon. Check out our conversation about season 1 here.
How Online Mobs Act Like Flocks Of Birds by Renée DiResta
Melancholic Mysteries by Theodore Dalrymple
Paywalls or Constant Intrusive Ads: Pick One by Freddie deBoer
Echoes what I’ve written before: For anything you regularly use, it is worth paying extra (if you can) to avoid ads
Exposure to ads is inherently unpleasant
Any individual ad likely has no effect on you, but cumulatively they have some nontrivial and unpleasant impact on your psyche
Your time is important and scarce; ads steal it from you
The real cost of modern dating by Mary Harrington
We are made to live like firemen by Misha Saul
One point this post makes is that if someone is in the top 1% of some area of achievement, they often paradoxically feel worse because they are acutely aware of how much distance there is between them and those who are even more accomplished. Simple example: after an Olympic contest, silver medalists often feel more deflated than bronze medalists. The hustle never ends.
Three interesting findings:
In feudal Japan, merchants grew far wealthier than the aristocratic samurai class. The merchants began wearing silks, which were previously worn only by the aristocratic class. In response, to protect silk as a status symbol, sumptuary laws were passed to restrict the merchants’ ability to purchase certain luxury goods.
The Japanese Poet Ihara Saikaku in 1688 wrote: “In everything people have a liking for finery above their station...It is distressing to see a merchant wearing good silks.” (source).
Researchers asked 100 people whether a reasonable person would unlock their phone and give it to an experimenter to search through. Most said no. Then the researchers asked 103 other people to unlock their phone and give it to them; 100 of them complied. (source).
Elite college graduates with math, physics, and computer science degrees earn nearly 4 times more than elite humanities majors. Graduates of low-ranking colleges with math, physics, and computer science degrees earn more than elite college graduates with humanities degrees. (source).
Two things:
1) There is nothing funnier to me than the history of sumptuary laws. The idea that cultures had such obvious hang ups about class and status that they passed laws about what colors, fibers and designs the commoners were allowed to wear is just very funny to me.
2) it’s great to know my suspicions are confirmed. I totally got the wrong degree.
I jus cant get into White Lotus for some reason. Too many annoying characters and this season there was too much preachiness for me to bear when not a lot seems to be happening.