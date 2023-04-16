Thanks to everyone who attended the Boston meetup. Great crew. Special shoutout to the well-dressed gentlemen who gave me a lift back to my hotel.

The full episode of my appearance on the Aporia podcast is now available. Some great shots of philosopher Nathan Cofnas and I walking and talking through Cambridge before the interview begins:

From the archives:

Contrary to popular belief, propaganda is not primarily about brainwashing.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. At some point between the ages of 25 and 60 (source):

73% of Americans will find themselves in the top 20 percent of the income distribution

56% will enter the top 10%

39% will enter top 5%

12% will enter in the top 1%

2. Attractive individuals are more likely to study at higher ranked PhD institutions and more likely to be hired at higher-ranking academic institutions. Appearance also predicts the number of academic citations, even controlling for the rank of the PhD institution. (source).

3. Interesting story from The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (source):