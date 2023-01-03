Schedule a meeting with Rob Henderson
Dr. Rob: Now offering 1-on-1 calls for readers.
I’m trying something new for 2023, starting today: I’m offering a limited number of one-on-one calls for my readers.
Booking is easy, and you can select a date and time that works best for you.
We can speak about anything I have written about or discussed, including topics involving psychology and human nature. I can offer advice as well, depending on your circumstances, with the caveat that our conversations are just that—conversations—and should not be taken as medical counsel, or “therapy,” etc.
For now, there is a window available from January 3 - January 17. Then I’ll be traveling but will offer meetings again in mid-February when I return.
Make sure to book a meeting before they’re gone, and happy new year!
What a perk! I will eagerly avail of the February window.
One on one
Hope this approach helps many finding answers to universal questions
Cheers