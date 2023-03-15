Share

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. A man is more than twice as likely as a woman to have a car accident and almost three times more likely to have two car accidents. Even when not driving, men are more careless; twice as many men are killed simply crossing the street. (source).

2. Women are more willing to let a man pay on a date if he is attractive, and men are more willing to pay on a date if the woman is attractive. Attractive men and attractive women are less willing than average to pay on dates. (source).

3. U.S. college graduates say, "closing the gap between rich and poor" is a more important goal than "ensuring Americans don't live in poverty." In contrast, adults without a college degree say, "ensuring Americans don't live in poverty" is a more important goal than "closing the gap between rich and poor." (source). The educated class want to reduce “inequality,” but everyone else (vast majority of U.S. adults don’t have a college degree) would prefer to not be poor.