Deadline to apply for the University of Austin (UATX) summer program is April 3rd. I’m teaching a seminar and speaking on a panel with Richard Hanania and Steve Hsu. Apply here.
Registration is now open for the NatCon conference in London on May 15-17. I’ll be there.
Humanity was born way ahead of its time. The reason is grabby aliens. (Video)
I read Robin Hanson’s posts on this a while back. This video is an accessible introduction to his grabby aliens hypothesis.
The Rise of Father Absence and Its Attendant Social Ills by David C. Geary
Is 200K a Year Good? [What the Data Says] By Nick Maggiulli
Short answer: Yes. Even if you live in a place like NYC.
Are Asians the new Jews? by Eric Kaufmann
Is a Good Book All About the ~~Vibes~~? by Kate McKean
Personal Boundaries: The Only Factor that Makes Social Media “Toxic” by Dr. Paul
Dishonor Code: What Happens When Cheating Becomes the Norm? by Suzy Weiss
In the military, we had to take exams for promotion. Prior to the test, the proctor took our phones and locked them in a separate room. At Yale during exam period, students would get up to use the restroom and then scroll through the Google docs app on their phones. Furthermore, it was an open secret that some students would get a fraudulent dyslexia diagnosis to skip the world language requirement.
Three interesting findings:
1. A man is more than twice as likely as a woman to have a car accident and almost three times more likely to have two car accidents. Even when not driving, men are more careless; twice as many men are killed simply crossing the street. (source).
2. Women are more willing to let a man pay on a date if he is attractive, and men are more willing to pay on a date if the woman is attractive. Attractive men and attractive women are less willing than average to pay on dates. (source).
3. U.S. college graduates say, "closing the gap between rich and poor" is a more important goal than "ensuring Americans don't live in poverty." In contrast, adults without a college degree say, "ensuring Americans don't live in poverty" is a more important goal than "closing the gap between rich and poor." (source). The educated class want to reduce “inequality,” but everyone else (vast majority of U.S. adults don’t have a college degree) would prefer to not be poor.
Yesterday’s dad joke my wife and I laughed about: My wife asked me to get more in touch with my feminine side . . . So I crashed the car. Seriously I’ve always suspected that men have more crashes. Wife is perfect, I’m at two. I’ll make sure she holds my hand when crossing the street!
If more college grads spent a week with a poor family, they’d change their minds. But, since poverty is invisible to most Americans until you travel abroad, this sad reality is what we have to contend with. They are more upset about the relative gap between themselves and the 1%z