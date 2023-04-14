I mentioned in my annual review that I wanted to help promote other writers. I know that many people who read this Substack are writers or aspiring writers, so here’s an avenue to direct some readers to your work. The plan is to gather submissions and share them in a post later this month.

Guidelines:

Send links to your writing to robert7105[at]gmail.com

You must be a subscriber for your links to appear. The easiest way to verify this is by emailing me from the email address that’s tied to your Substack account. But if you used another email for that, then include that email address in the body of your email when you send me your link.

This is for subscriber writing only (not podcasts, YouTube, TikTok etc).

If the piece is obviously unhinged, or will potentially cause serious difficulties for me, I will most likely not share it. My threshold is pretty high, though, so this shouldn’t be an issue.

Any kind of writing is fine. Substacks, blogs, books, recipes, magazine or newspaper articles, op-eds in your college paper, poetry, academic papers, movie reviews, and so on. I haven’t yet decided what day I’ll share the links, but most likely in the next two weeks. Please send your links by April 22nd to be included.

The format for when you email me your link:

Your Name, Your Piece of Writing's Title with Hyperlink

One-sentence description of your piece.

Looking forward to seeing and sharing.