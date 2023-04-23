My discussion with Richard of episodes 2-4 of the final season of Succession. We spoke about the death of an iconic character, the power dynamics and merits of the Roy kids, why Kendall is not fit to be the CEO, and much more.

I wrote a piece for The Free Press about why teenagers aren’t driving anymore, Gen Z’s embrace of safety, and why a bit of danger is necessary to develop a sense of vitality and self-esteem.

People think establishing a bedrock of trust is necessary to cooperate. But actually cooperation comes first, trust comes second.

Why Do Women Online Blow Relationship Issues Out Of Proportion? by Diana S. Fleischman

Ivy League Exodus by Armin Rosen Fascinating discussion of the decline of Jewish enrollment in elite universities. Relatedly, I used to buy the argument that "Harvard wouldn't be Harvard" if it had too many Asians. But the historical parallel everyone uses is the Jewish admissions quota in the early 20th century. When Harvard lifted the quotas and WASP enrollment declined, did it become less prestigious?. Nowadays, students at these schools are simultaneously enamored with and repelled by WASPy elitism (the legacy of which is necessary to sustain the Ivy brand). My guess is that no matter their demographic makeup, this conflicted attitude would remain a fixture of the Ivy League.

Fat Shaming and Free Will by Richard Hanania Richard supplies a useful working definition of choice and free will. Tobacco use is heritable, and so is height. But the former responds to incentives and the latter doesn’t. Stigma and shame might prevent you from smoking a cigarette, but would have no effect on your stature.

Thoughts on Meaning and Writing by Matt Lakeman

Humor and Humanity by N.S. Lyons

Top Performers Have a Superpower: Happiness by Paul B. Lester, Ed Diener, and Martin Seligman

1. Lifetime rate of any mental disorder (source):

Poet: 87%

Fiction author: 77%

Theater: 75%

Artist: 73%

Nonfiction author: 72%

Music performer: 68%

Social scientist: 51%

Social activist: 49%

Business: 49%

Public office: 35%

Military: 30%

Natural Scientist: 28%

2. Malicious envy is the strongest predictor of support for coercive economic redistribution, followed by instrumental harm (the idea that it is morally right to harm an innocent in order to help several other innocent people), self-interest, and fairness. (source).

3. Ten percent of Twitter users produce 92 percent of all tweets. (source).