I’m traveling around Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand for the next few weeks.
I’m hosting a meetup in Singapore on September 12 (Monday) at 5:30pm at Lin Rooftop Bar.
Address: 50 Tiong Bahru Rd, Singapore 168733
It’s a casual, non-ticketed event. Feel free to drop by and say hi.
Links and recommendations:
My essay on the distinctiveness of human aggression was re-published on The Critic
I was in Richard Hanania’s survey, where he asked about his readers’ likes and dislikes. Compared with Lee Kuan Yew, George Washington, and “I would be upset if my daughter had an Onlyfans,” I came up short. However, I did outperform Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and “free market in human organs.” Fun survey
The new Baz Luhrmann Elvis movie is very good
Steve Hsu interviews Greg Clark on genetics and social mobility
The New Literary Bad Boys by Alex Perez
10 Reasons Why I'm Publishing My Next Book on Substack by Ted Gioia
Stalking the billion-footed beast by Tom Wolfe
After reading these two essays from Gioia and Wolfe—plus this interview with Erik Hoel—I’m considering serializing parts of my forthcoming book on Substack for premium members
The Grim Secret of Nordic Happiness by Jukka Savolainen
This article makes the tacit case that low expectations for one’s life are the secret to happiness, which may to some extent explain why young people today are so unhappy compared with young people of earlier generations
The Forgotten Virtue by James Hankins
Why fashion brands destroy billions’ worth of their own merchandise every year by Chavie Lieber
Three weeks left to apply for the The University of Austin (UATX) Polaris Fellowship Program for young professionals. Learn more here
Follow me on Instagram here
Three interesting findings:
The U.S. spends more per capita on healthcare than any other developed nation yet has relatively low life expectancy, and the U.S. spends more on schools than any other developed nation yet has rock bottom test scores. (sources here and here).
In the U.S., forty percent of inmates serve less than a year in prison. Twenty percent of convicted murderers and nearly 60 percent of those convicted for rape or sexual assault serve less than five years of their sentences. (source).
The gap in Rotten Tomatoes scores between movie audiences and critics has never been higher. In 2022, audiences have given the top 10 movies an average score of more than 19 points higher than critics, by far the biggest difference this century. (source; h/t Chris Williamson).
