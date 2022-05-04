Here are three of my recent appearances:

I spoke with Musa al-Gharbi and Kyle Vitale for a Heterodox Academy event:

One thing we stressed throughout the conversation is how political polarization is actually most pronounced among elites, not ordinary people. But elites talk about polarization as if it’s primarily confined to the masses and not themselves. Some weird projection going on there.

My conversation with Ethan Strauss about TV as a “skeleton key” to understanding social class, including Mad Men, The Sopranos, and Succession:

We also spoke about the ‘90s, and why there were so many bleak movies released in 1999 (The Matrix, Office Space, Fight Club, American Beauty, the pilot episode of The Sopranos and the rise of antihero protagonists).

Tara Henley interviewed me about luxury beliefs:

Among other things, I commented on the classism of students at elite colleges, and the subtle ways they look down on the service staff.

Recommendations: