Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
I recently spoke with Brian Chau on his From The New World podcast. Check it out here:
Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Links and recommendations:
Going Through Levels of Wealth (BowTied Bull)
Did Jordan Peterson shift the Overton Window on feminism? (Infovores)
The radical idea that people aren't stupid by Adam Mastroianni
This appears to be a common pattern (I fell for it myself): You initially believe humans are irrational morons, and then eventually come to understand you are the moron for ever believing this.
Podcasts aren’t as smart as you think by Janan Ganesh
I disagree that educated people confer the same status to podcasts as they do to books. But podcasts are probably somewhat overvalued in terms of intellectual density. Good podcasts are “a high-class form of entertainment.”
The European Way to Die by Michel Houellebecq
Meaning and the Psychology of Freedom by Clay Routledge
Three interesting findings:
1. In the Soviet Union, professionals, white-collar workers, and university-educated citizens were 2-3X more supportive of communism than semi-skilled laborers and factory workers (source). Being smart and educated often means being talented at duplicity and social climbing.
2. In South Korea, average GDP per capita is $31,489 per year and the birth rate: 0.92. In North Korea, the average GDP per capita is $1,288 per year and the birth rate is 1.90. The fact that North Koreans have twice as many kids as South Koreans despite widespread poverty suggests something other than money accounts for the collapsing birth rates in rich countries.
3. The average reader of The New York Post has roughly the same political views as the typical U.S. adult (source). Interestingly, in the recent movie Tár (my review here), Cate Blanchett’s character describes The New York Post as a “howdy-do scandal rag. No serious person reads it.” An insight into how cultural elites view ordinary Americans.
Re: birthrate & babies....my gut tells me that the tendency not to have children has more to do with our Age of Narcissism and decadence and self-absorption that wealth brings. I recently held a baby shower for my daughter and as I talked to a very good (art dealer) friend she pronounced that she and her husband were wondering who among their friends was happy that they had children and concluded ‘none’ of them were. She declared this rather triumphantly, which I thought was rude and inconsiderate in the midst of a baby shower. I let her know that not once did I ever regret having my children. They were and remain a joy and I meant it. I feel bad for her that this late in life she has such regrets but I also know the NYC world and it’s all about me-me-me. I feel really bad for her.
Interesting birth rate data...I’ve never believed the ‘kids are too expensive’ argument because the decision to have kids or not is a) very recent and b) cultural in nature. Shared some thoughts today in a post on this.