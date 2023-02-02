I recently spoke with Brian Chau on his From The New World podcast. Check it out here:

1. In the Soviet Union, professionals, white-collar workers, and university-educated citizens were 2-3X more supportive of communism than semi-skilled laborers and factory workers (source). Being smart and educated often means being talented at duplicity and social climbing.

2. In South Korea, average GDP per capita is $31,489 per year and the birth rate: 0.92. In North Korea, the average GDP per capita is $1,288 per year and the birth rate is 1.90. The fact that North Koreans have twice as many kids as South Koreans despite widespread poverty suggests something other than money accounts for the collapsing birth rates in rich countries.

3. The average reader of The New York Post has roughly the same political views as the typical U.S. adult (source). Interestingly, in the recent movie Tár (my review here), Cate Blanchett’s character describes The New York Post as a “howdy-do scandal rag. No serious person reads it.” An insight into how cultural elites view ordinary Americans.